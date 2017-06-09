India pricing for new Apple iPad Pro and Mac lineup revealed

The 12-inch MacBook received a considerable spec bump, getting the latest Intel Kaby Lake (seventh generation) processors and a notable boost in performance, speed and battery life.

During the keynote on Monday, Apple seemingly addressed concerns that its cylindrical Mac Pro desktop workstation, introduced in 2013, is rapidly becoming obsolete.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi only variants are going to be priced at Rs.52,900 for the 64GB model, Rs.60,900 for the 256GB mode, and Rs.76,900 for the 512GB model. If you’re working in, say, 3D animation, then the iMac Pro is your bag (and hopefully your company is footing the bill). The 27-inch iMac measures 20.3 inches (51.6cm) tall and 25.6 inches (65.0cm) wide while weighing 20.8 pounds (9.44kg). They’ll fit in the same cube or open office desk setup you’re using now.

The speed improvements and graphics boost help to create a slick experience and, although we’ve not yet fully tested the new desktop, it certainly feels like it will deal with most memory-hungry tasks. For the record, the iMac has a headset jack, an Ethernet port, a SD card reader, four USB 3.0 ports, and two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports.

As for the 27-inch iMac Pro (the only available size), all we know so far is that it will start – yes, start – at $4,999 (about £3,870, AU$6,680).

Professionals that simply can’t wait until December would be best suited with one of the upgraded iMac models that offer 4K or 5K visuals and those Radeon Pro graphics.

The real difference between the two is under the hood.

Graphics on iMac have been ramped up across the line with the new Radeon Pro 500-series graphics with up to 8GB of vRAM.

Cameras have also been upgraded with the same sensor as the iPhone 7 on the back and the front.

“With thin and light designs, powerful performance, wonderful displays and all-day battery life, Mac notebooks deliver the world’s best portable computing experience”, Apple touts. The ceiling for both of those parts is up to a 3TB Fusion Drive or a 2TB SSD and as much as 64GB of RAM. It seems like AMD may continue its 3584 cores design with its upcoming Vega GPUs.

For the sake of making their differences crystal clear, we’ll stack up the 27-inch iMac against the iMac Pro with the same dimensions. An 18-core iMac Pro with all the bells and whistles could be close to-if not exceed-$10,000. Apple is emphasising the $1,299 21.5-inch iMac and new $1,299 13-inch MacBook Pro as all-round products with a relatively affordable price tag. Or a PC reviewer, of course; we’re stoked, and look forward to reviewing both systems in the near future.