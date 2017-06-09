India rejects Trump charge that it linked Paris climate accord for aid

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg led almost 1,000 business and government officials declaring they would honor the Paris climate accord on Monday, days after US President Donald Trump announced a US exit from the 190-plus nation pact.

“In the US, it is local and state governments, along with businesses, that are primarily responsible for the dramatic decrease in greenhouse gas emissions in recent years”, the letter reads. “We don’t need India and France and China telling us what they think we should do”. “If the federal government insists on abdicating leadership on this issue, it will be up to the American people to step forward – and in Virginia we are doing just that”.

Although Bloomberg’s initiative is not the only pushback against Trump’s move, it is the most prominent, said Steve Cohen, executive director of The Earth Institute at Columbia University. Developed countries make a pledged contribution to the fund, which will go towards preparing developing nations for climate change and helping them keep their greenhouse gas emissions low.

Haley claimed that the reason the U.S. withdrew from the accord was because under its conditions, businesses could not be run. The regulations were unattainable.

Nikki Haley said that the U.S. would work on environment issues but on its own terms.

“Minnesota and other states will show the world what we can achieve by working together to conserve energy, to use cleaner and renewable energy, and to leave a livable planet to our children and grandchildren”, Dayton said in a statement Monday. We know that we have to be conscious of it. The rest of the world wanted to tell us how we do it. Instead, she advised Merkel to “continue doing her part”. We are gonna continue to be a leader in the environment. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”, Musk said in a tweet.

Amid furious worldwide criticism of Mr Trump’s decision last Thursday to quit the Paris climate agreement, White House spokesmen have refused to say whether the US President even believed the climate was changing.

The letter was coordinated by a group of organizations including “The B Team”, co-founded by Virgin’s Richard Branson, and Michael Bloomberg’s Bloomberg Philanthropies, which has already promised $15 million to fund climate change efforts at the United Nations. It’s what the USA does. We’ll do it in the future.