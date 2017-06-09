India’s Modi and Pakistan’s Sharif meet during SCO summit in Astana

The 17th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit will formally begin today at Astana in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Astana on side-lines of the SCO summit and discussed the bilateral relations.

“Both Moscow and Beijing wants an India-Pakistan entente through the auspices of the SCO, which also comes at a huge risk as for the grouping”.

India becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization could be geopolitically beneficial.

“Mr President, we fully accept the resolve of SCO to fight the twin evil of terrorism and extremism”.

He also reportedly exchanged pleasantries with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement prior to his departure, Mr. Modi said he looked forward to “deepening India’s association with the SCO which will help [India] in economic, connectivity and counter-terrorism cooperation, among other things”.

Xi, who arrived in Kazakhstan on June 7, thanked Kazakhstan for its support of Beijing’s One Belt One Road worldwide trade initiative, which grabbed attention when Xi hosted a summit devoted to it last month. “Pakistan has fought its own fierce war in the fight against global terrorism and with the grace of God, it has been able to achieve a turnaround in the security and economic situation in our country”, he added.

Leaders of six-member countries, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, will take part in the summit and discuss several issues including peace and security in the region.

PM Nawaz attended the summit along with a delegation comprising Adviser to the PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan and Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Kamal.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Friday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for closer cooperation between the two countries.

According to a source in Astana, Modi enquired about Sharif’s health after an open heart surgery in London in May a year ago.

The meeting also took place amid differences between the two countries over a host of issues, including India’s bid for membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group and listing of Jaish e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar as a terrorist by the United Nations.