Indian Army ready to face Pakistan and China: Army Chief

“It should not bother me”, said Rawat. He had added that the main objective of awarding Major Leetul Gogoi, when a Court of Inquiry was finalising its probe into the incident, was to boost the morale of young officers operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

“If somebody has any other ideas as to how to tackle such a situation, then he can pass it on to us”.

Rawat’s remarks come at a time when Kashmir is facing fresh heat due to stone-pelting incidents and clashes of youngsters with security forces. He said that dialogue and violence can not occur at the same time.

“Dialogue and violence can not go together”, Rawat told told IANS. He said that the situation in Kashmir is not as bad, as it is often reported in the media. “Look at the way the youth are coming to join the army in large numbers”, he told IANS. “Instead they are resorting to military might against unarmed and innocent people”.

General Rawat blamed Pakistan for creating unrest in Kashmir by making use of social media.

Rawat, while dismissing suggestions that the Army is trigger-happy, also emphasised on Thursday that the situation in Kashmir needs to be brought in control for any meaningful dialogue to take place with stakeholders.

“Pakistan has never stopped sending jihadis as infiltrators and I’m glad that the Indian Army has killed numerous militants or infiltrators who have made their attempt”.

Government estimates that around 200 militants are active in the Valley.

Government estimates a marked reduction in numbers as compared to previous years, however, terror groups like Jamaat-ud-Dawa have gone for a tactical shift vigorous use of social media.

The Army Chief also stated that he was unperturbed by his comparison to General Dyer by academician Partha Chatterjee, said reports.