Indian journalists protest against raid on NDTV news channel

In a show of strength, senior journalists converged at the Press Club of India meeting organized in the national capital. They are telling us “We will fix you even if you are innocent”. “Let’s not lose it, let’s treasure it”, he said.

Pointing out that “through all this, NDTV has remained defiant”, the daily says, “Last year, its Hindi-language station was ordered off the air for a day as punishment for reporting on a sensitive attack on an air base, but it stood by its reporting, insisting that it was based on official briefings”.

By attacking the media, the current government is undermining the freedom of the press, so essential to democratic polity, they noted.

“The raids is reminiscent of the Emergency era and a chilling reminder of the price to be paid for questioning the government and ruling elite”, the PUCL said while referring to India slipping three places, to 136th in the World Press Freedom Index.

“Their (government’s) basic idea is crawl or we will come and get you”.

NYT recalls, ever since Modi took office in 2014, “journalists have faced increasing pressures”, adding, “They risk their careers – or lives – to report news that is critical of the government or delves into matters that powerful politicians and business interests do not want exposed”.

Discounting the allegation that no disclosure was made to SEBI and other regulatory authorities, NDTV said this is “not only incorrect and false but also does not clothe the CBI with any power to register cases and search which further amplifies the fact that the search by the CBI is only a witch-hunt against independent media”.

“We will answer every one of these false charges transparently. What all I ask is to please make it a time-bound process”.

Roy also said that the houses they bought were purchased with white money.

The CBI has registered a case against the Roys, a private company and others for causing an alleged loss of Rs. 48 crore to ICICI bank.

Various media bodies joined by eminent jurists, intellectuals and journalists including former Union Minister Arun Shourie held a protest meet against the CBI case on the NDTV promoters, appealing to the media fraternity to “unite and resist” against the Narendra Modi government’s “attempts to muzzle” Press in India.