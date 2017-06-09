Infosys founders looking to sell their stake in company

“The company further reiterates that it has no information on any such development”, the company said in a statement”.

The Times of India, Delhi, on Friday published a news item on its front page that said: “The much-celebrated co-founders of Infosys are exploring a sale of their entire 12.75 per cent stake in the company worth about Rs 28,000 crore, people familiar with the development said”.

A day after media reports suggested homegrown IT major Infosys’ co-founders planning for the entire 12.75% stake sale into the company, Infosys issued a statement on Friday denying such speculations on stake sale.

However, Murthy has denied any such move from founders; Nilekani did not comment. Instead of choosing to lack horns with the company’s board and management, the promoters seem to have chose to take a complete break from the company that was founded in 1981 and went public in 1993. Murthy together with his family members hold a maximum of 3.44% stake in the company.

Murthy has also criticized pay hikes given to chief executive Vishal Sikka and operations chief Pravin Rao, and severance payouts given to executives, including former finance head Rajiv Bansal.

The report added that the stake sale was supposed to be done through block deals at stock market as selling the shares in one go will impact their prices. Kris Gopalakrishnan on the other hand said he will not comment on Infosys. The first indication of their unhappiness came out when they abstained from voting on a resolution to give a two-year extension to CEO Vishal Sikka.

Narayana Murthy, in a letter which became widely available to the media, questioned the ability of the board led by Non Executive Chairman R Seshasayee on certain decisions taken by the company in the last one year, feeling that the board should have been more proactive in questioning the decisions at their end. The 75 lakh shares, representing 0.3% stake in Infosys, were offered in a price range of Rs 1,149 and Rs 1,178.5 per share.