Sen. August King (D-Maine) on Wednesday attempted to smash the stonewalling non-answers from intelligence officials, as they refused to say whether President Donald Trump attempted to recruit them in alleged efforts to downplay the FBI investigation into Russian Federation and members of his campaign.

But Rogers said he had never been directed to do anything illegal, immoral or inappropriate during his time as NSA director while Coats said he had never felt pressured to intervene in the shaping of intelligence.

Comey’s statement continues: “I replied, ‘You will always get honesty from me.’ He paused and then said: ‘That’s what I want, honest loyalty.’ I paused, and then said: ‘You will get that from me.'” He adds that it is possible the two interpreted the term “honest loyalty” differently, but that he chose not to pursue the subject further.

HEINRICH: So you don’t think the American people deserve to know the answer to that question.

“Are you prepared to say that you have never been asked by the President or the White House to influence an ongoing investigation?” asked Sen.

And yesterday, these leading officials refused to provide the committee with non-classified information, saying only that they didn’t “feel” or “believe” it’d be “appropriate” to answer important questions – despite having no legal basis for such a refusal. Mr Flynn was sacked less than a month into the Trump White House after it was determined that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak, saying that he had not discussed sanctions on Russia related to meddling in the 2016 election even though he had.

King shot back: “What you feel isn’t relevant, Admiral”.

ME independent Sen. Angus King was not satisfied. “I hope you can let this go”, Trump said to Comey. “What’s the legal basis for your refusal for you to testify to this committee”.

Dan Coats is taking the “intelligence” out of “national intelligence director”. McCabe repeated his first answer, and Heinrich reminded McCabe again the question was about the conversations that he (McCabe) had with Comey. King wanted to know why they weren’t answering questions as to whether they had had conversations with the president, or whether or not they had conversations with now former FBI Director James Comey about Trump. Trump had said at the time on NBC that he had “this Russian Federation thing” in mind when he fired Comey.

Rogers, whose response was similar to the other officials, insisted that he doesn’t “feel it’s appropriate” to speak publicly about private conversations with the president.

HORSLEY: Most of the complaints during the hearing came from Senate Democrats, but some Republicans were unhappy, too. For three hours on Wednesday, four top Trump administration officials fielded sharp questions from senators of both parties but adamantly refused to say what Trump had done.

Top US intelligence officials were grilled by lawmakers on Wednesday about Russia’s election interference and possible coordination with Donald Trump’s campaign, ahead of a highly-anticipated appearance by sacked Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey.

Rogers was testifying before the Senate intelligence committee Wednesday about surveillance laws.