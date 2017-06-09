Introducing Apple’s New Smart Speaker

Amazon, for example, sold more than 11 million Echo devices from mid-2015 to December 1, 2016, according to estimates from Morgan Stanley analysts, who calculated statistics from before the latest holiday season.

Integrated Music Services – Google Home supports third party apps like Pandora, Spotify, Youtube Music, Google Play Music and Amazon Echo supports Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify.

Combining all of these scorching hot takes into one cohesive opinion is tough, but we’re going to go with: Apple’s HomePod is a roll of toilet paper wrapped in thread, that costs way too much, but sounds totally wonderful. The company will thus be reinventing the two, a marketing strategy, which will be accomplished through the device.

Fortunately, you have plenty of time to make up your mind about the HomePod. – Sonos is shaped how you would expect a speaker to be shaped, with a front facing grill and play/pause controls and volume up/down buttons on the top. It has a seven beam-forming tweeter array. Meanwhile, an A8 chip runs Siri and the HomePod.

The HomePod can scan the space around it to optimize audio accordingly. A Mashable reporter who was given an early listen is a fan: “The audio wasn’t just loud – filling a room with sound, good or bad, is easy – it was rich”. Advanced searches will even tell users the particular musician playing in a song. Siri doesn’t record anything until after you say “Hey Siri“.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes.

“Yes, some songs may sound pleasing, but for true audiophiles who actually want to hear what the artist and producer intended, Apple’s positioning of the HomePod as super high-quality speaker is going to be a very tough sell”, O’Donnell said in a blog post. “I don’t know if I can envision it, but I hope it happens, on behalf of customers”.

Assuming Apple follows the same plan with the HomePod, pre-orders will probably start being accepted sometime around Black Friday, which is November 24 in 2017.

Apple HomePod will release in the month of December this year, and Apple might add some more features keeping the competition in mind.

The resulting experience was hugely impressive – paired HomePods work together to fire balanced audio out into the room, having first detected each other’s presence.

And that’s about it for now.

In a blog post Technalysis Research founder Bob O’Donnell depicted Apple’s latest product news as an affirmation that the company has not fallen behind competitors and is working to take advantage of potentially exciting new technologies. Echo Show will also make video calls, because Amazon can afford to stiff telcos after its smartphone flop. Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

