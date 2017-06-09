The organisers of the Los Angeles 2024 Olympic bid have denied conceding defeat to rivals Paris after bid leader Casey Wasserman said the city would be happy to stage the event in 2028.

A meeting of the full International Olympic Committee membership from July 11-12 in Lausanne can ratify the board’s request.

Paris looks to have the edge over Los Angeles to land the 2024 edition, with LA 2024 bid chairman Casey Wasserman hinting on Wednesday that the US city would accept a 2028 Games. We’re better partners than that.

Though both cities have contracts in place only for 2024, thus far, Paris has appeared much less willing to consider 2028.

The likely process lets IOC members retain their most important job of voting for Olympic hosts on September 13 in Lima, Peru, to open the regular session.

“To be blunt, LA 2024 has never been only about LA or 2024”, Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA 2024 bid, said in a statement Thursday. On July 11, up to 95 members are due in Lausanne to see LA and Paris bid leaders present their projects. Los Angeles and Paris should edge closer Friday, .

Los Angeles officials have applauded the IOC’s willingness to explore the joint bid concept, but insist they remain set on 2024.

Paris is claiming that it can’t host the Olympics in 2028 because of issues relating to the land that is earmarked to host the Athletes’ Village.

Paris bid chiefs have taken a harder line, issuing an ultimatum that it was 2024 or nothing, and that the city would not accept 2028 as a back-up.

The IOC would prefer a consensus to emerge rather than impose a deal on the cities, and LA could be rewarded for being the most flexible.

Three-time Olympic Champion and Paris 2024 Co-Chair Tony Estanguet, said: “We are grateful to have the backing of Discovery and Eurosport for our candidature for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games”.

Discovery Communications holds the exclusive multimedia rights for 50 countries and territories in Europe for the 2018 through the 2024 Olympic Games (broadcast rights in France for the Olympic Games 2022 and 2024), announced with the International Olympic Committee in June 2015.

The IOC will also nail down the scheduling for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where five new sports (climbing, surfing, skateboard, karate, baseball/softball) will be admitted.

There is another positive for all concerned in letting Paris have 2024 and LA 2028, as controversial United States President Donald Trump, an unpopular figure with many in the Olympic family, will no longer be in office. Some existing events could be dropped to make space after consultation with Olympic sports federations.