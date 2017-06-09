IOS 11 allows one device to easily share WiFi with others

Going to the mall? But once iOS 11 is widely available, you can filter to your heart’s content without worrying if whatever app you’re using has the security capability to protect your nudes. The device features a unibody design with curves looking more prominent than ever.

Maybe you could drag a video file from an editing app into an app that only accepts images and get the video’s thumbnail, or drop it into an audio app and extract the audio. It is not only risky for the auto driver, but also for the pedestrians.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has suggested before that the company’s future lies in augmented reality, and with iOS 11, the iPhone will take a major step toward this future. The mode automatically senses when the user is on the road, using speed detection.

Texting while driving is one thing you should be avoiding. This feature is visible when you tap on an app inside the iPhone Storage. This feature is applicable to the passengers in that vehicle as well. It will show a blank screen and not allow messages or calls to come through. This also raises some questions around how the new keyboard will work across different languages, screen sizes, and while transitioning between apps. In addition, Siri can now translate phrases for you, from English to Chinese, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. You’ll also need the latest iOS 10.3.2 file that’s available for your device. This should get developers thinking about how they can use the camera to enhance the user experience of their app.

With AI-driven personal assistants dominating the industry, it’s no surprise that updates to Siri were high on Apple’s to-do list.

The changes demoed on stage made it clear Apple is working hard at changing user behavior – and perhaps more importantly, perception – of the iPad lineup. Most importantly, the iPhone maker announced you will be able to make person-to-person payments with Apple Pay. Apple has also expanded SiriKit support to include more robust integrations with third-party services.

The Storage & iCloud has been replaced with iPhone Storage in iOS 11. Your iPhone will be able to detect when someone tells you money is owed in an iMessage and will pull up Apple Pay as a suggestion. All the money that you receive will be collected in your Wallet app in the form of a Cash card.

From the images, iPhone 8 is seen to sport thin bezels, and iOS 11 can be seen running on an end-to-end stretched display.

After a long time, Apple has finally updated its PC, the all new 5K iMac Pro for 2017. From a feature and perception standpoint, the iPad would certainly benefit from it.

“iOS 11 gives iPad users the powerful app functionality they need to take advantage of everything iPad is capable of, and brings hundreds of new features and incredible updates to the iOS apps iPhone and iPad users enjoy every day”, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior VP of Software Engineering, said Monday.