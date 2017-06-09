IOS 11, Android O to Feature Limit on ‘Always-On’ Location Tracking

The Apple’s App Store is getting a fresh coat of paint when iOS 11 arrives later this year, but developers exploring the beta are already noticing one thing absent from the redesigned storefront: the top grossing category.

The volume indicator no longer obstructs the center of the screen obnoxiously. It will be available for all models of the iPad Air and iPad Pro, as well as for the iPhone 5s and up, 5th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPod touch, and iPad mini 2 and up.

Setting up HomeKit accessories with iOS 11 will become much easier as the platform officially introduces support for pairing with QR codes and NFC.

Also new for HomeKit in iOS is software authentication.

The upcoming OS, which will power the next installment in the iPhone series, features a new file management system, a revamped app switcher, and a quick-type keyboard.

It appears as though users can now select location access be turned on “Never”, “Always”, or only “While Using The App”.

Meanwhile, the iOS 11 update will improve digital assistant Siri’s voice and language capabilities with the help of machine learning and artificial intelligence. He took to Twitter to announce, “All apps have While Using the App option for location access in iOS 11!” For example, based on searches made using the Safari browser, Siri will be able to offer more personalized place and topic suggestions on Mail, Messages and other apps.

The App Store redesign is included in iOS 11, a beta of which can now be downloaded by members of Apple’s developer program.

According to a screengrab by Joe Duvall, in iOS 11, the Uber app provides a disclaimer alerting users that if they select the “While Using the App” option, some features may not work while the app is running in the background, but hey, at least they get added more privacy and hopefully save some battery life, too. While manufacturing has been said to be delayed because of supply issues, mass production of the new iPhones has now started, Latvian designer Benjamin Geskin noted in a tweet yesterday.