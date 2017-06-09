IOS 11 brings NFC smarts to more apps

Maps: Compared to Google Maps, this is mostly a second-tier service but the gap is slowly and surely narrowing new with features like mall and airport maps, and navigation upgrades with lane guidance.

On the home screen, you will still get to see the app’s icon but in grey colour, meaning the app was offloaded. Anyway, let us start now. Screenshooting has been available on iOS since day one – indeed, the way a niche developer tool became one of the most important OS features in the social media age is a tale in itself – but now you’ll be able to do the same thing with video.

Soon iPhones will stop all incoming texts, phone calls and notifications when it senses via Bluetooth that the device’s user is driving.

“Seeing it embedded within the framework of the new iOS, we think is great.”

The control is now hosted on one screen instead of two.

On iOS 11 the component is named Offload Unused Apps. For this to work, you need a lot of apps to speak a common language, and Apple is only specifying a format for very generic assets. This has been confirmed by Reddit users who installed the developer beta and managed to playback FLAC audio files.

Apple Pay now supports iMessage. A word of caution, though. While not a major annoyance, it could get irritating at times.

HomePod is a way to put Siri everywhere else when you’re not looking at your iPhone, typing on your Mac, listening to your AirPods, or tracking your workout on your Apple Watch.

The document released at the WWDC, first spotted by Engadget says that “Your apps can read tags to give users more information about the physical environment and the real world objects in it”. In fact, it could prove to be a crucial feature, because before iOS 11, getting a screen recording wasn’t easy.

In 2014, the past year for which there is detailed data, there were 404 deaths on U.S roads “directly linked” to the use of a phone.

Gratefully, it’s not by any means the only stockpiling sparing component Apple has presented in iOS 11. “As many as the user’s fingers can handle”, is the official spec, which sounds bonkers.

– Owen Williams ⚡️ (@ow) June 5, 20175.

Creating an archived backup of iOS 10 through iTunes or iCloud is a crucial first step, because it ensures that you can always downgrade back to your regular iOS 10 if the beta version of iOS 11 is not your cup of tea. According to reports, Apple seems to have removed the “Social Accounts” feature from iOS starting with iOS 11. However, there was one introduction with the potential to affect users more than anything else announced at the keynote.

Spotted on Reddit, iOS 11 will bring native GIF support to your iPhones and iPads.

Obviously, all devices must be on iOS 11 for this feature to work, as noted by 9to5Mac.

Apple Music fans rejoice!

New mobile phone laws: What happens if I am caught?