IOS 11 Can Automatically Delete Unused Apps To Save Space

iOS 11, the latest software update to Apple’s mobile operating system, will include a “Do Not Disturb” feature to help users stay more focused on the road, Apple said.

Unveiled Monday at WWDC, iOS 11 will be the “biggest software release ever” for iPad users, Apple said.

The company announced its latest iOS 11 operating system in its World Wide Developer Conference in San Jose, which will only operate on 64-bit devices, making the iPhone 5 and 5C, some apps and games may stop working. The iOS 11 mobile operating system now paves way to awesome possibilities for augmented reality in games as well as apps. Furthermore, 14 states have banned the use of handheld devices.The revitalized iPads have a new feature known as “ProMotion”, which offers a super-quick rejuvenate rate of 120 Hz to their screens for a smoother experience of visual.As Cydiageeks notes, the Offload Unused Apps setting is also available in iPhone Storage under General settings. Apple has supported 64-bit apps since the release of the iPhone 5S back in 2013 and has required developers to submit new applications with 64-bit support since February 2015 and app updates since June 2015. But privacy-conscious Apple users may have a way out.

Don’t worry though, you won’t lose all your information.

The decision to remove support for 32-bit shouldn’t come as a surprise for many, though. Among the upgraded features for Siri will be new and more natural male and female voice options and the ability to translate English words and phrases into five languages: French, German, Italian, Mandarin, and Spanish.

“Users will be able to open a photo in your app without the need for you to prompt for access to their entire photos library”. Also, Live Photos will receive the new Bounce and Loop effects.

Apple this week also launched an updated App Store that adds original editorial features, a “Today” tab for daily announcements about new features, and other new tabs for Games, Apps and Updates.