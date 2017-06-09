IOS 11 means you never have to remember app passwords again

A new feature which stops a driver receiving notifications on an iPhone when it detects the device is in a auto is being introduced to the next version of the phone’s operating system.

The company has broken the crummy news that if you’re an iPhone 5 user, your phone is to become obsolete in the not-so-distant future. This already looks fantastic and it’s a demo on an older iPhone.

In the video below we get to look at the new Control Center in iOS 11 and also the new App Store, Apple’s new files app and more.

Apple is going all in an AR, which is where you place virtual objects in the real world. So with just a swipe, you can open and switch apps instantly.

Previewed this week at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, iOS 11 will support new features for augmented reality apps, a smarter and more language-savvy Siri digital assistant, expanded payment options through Apple Pay, and more. This feature is visible when you tap on an app inside the iPhone Storage.

Check out an unbelievable AR demo on the iPhone 6s with iOS 11. However, for iOS 11 users, the Wi-Fi sharing functionality removes this step from the process, letting you wirelessly send the password to their iPhones and iPads.

When an Apple device running iOS 11 tries to connect to your Wi-Fi network for the first time, your Apple device – as long as it is also running iOS 11 – will display a prompt saying “Share Your Wi-Fi”.

It has been reported that Apple will also offer a new one-handed keyboard now.

With iOS 11, it’s worth noting that Apple will give privacy-minded users even more of a reason to breathe easy.

All new apps and updates to existing apps have had to support 64-bit since June 2015, so any that have been updated in the past two years should be unaffected. (Uber was criticized a year ago for removing the “only when using” option.) Apps will be able to access single photos from a user’s library, rather than their entire photo history, and will be given write-only privileges so that users can save images from an app without granting it complete Camera Roll access.