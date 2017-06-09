IOS 11 removes support for 32-bit apps, renders legacy iDevices obsolete

Apple is giving users the option to enable much stricter location rules with iOS 11, according to MacRumors. Combined with powerful new iPad features in iOS 11 coming this fall, like the all-new Files app, customizable Dock, improved multitasking and deeper integration of Apple Pencil, iPad Pro.

The new version of its mobile operating system, iOS 11, will bar notifications from popping up if a phone is connected to a auto, Apple revealed at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Apple’s long-awaited Siri-controlled smart speaker is here. IPad Apple is also launching several major iPad features with iOS 11 that are created to address criticisms of the iPad Pro.

If you have reservations but are still undaunted, you might want to wait until the public beta arrives next month.

However, Google announced at I/O, its Project Treble initiative, which is meant to make Android update times more efficient for OEMs, by separating stock Android updates from customizations released by manufacturers. These all take a backseat role to Apple’s headline announcement though, the launch of augmented reality on the iPhone and iPad.

People with devices running Apple iOS 10.3 can head to Settings, General, About, and Applications to see all of the apps and games on their phone.

Of course, the App Store is packed with newer apps, so users should be able to find alternatives in most cases.

Apple also now offers Messages in iCloud. Apple also announced Apple Pay will now also work within iMessage, with users being able to send payment requests to contacts and transfers with Touch ID from within the application. First, as was rumored ahead of Apple’s big event on Monday, Apple’s mobile platform will no longer support 32-bit apps beginning with iOS 11. This requirement didn’t, however, extend to apps already on the App Store.

The new feature is called “Do Note Disturb While Driving”. By giving iPhone users access to AR, Apple hopes to lead the way in future development. Although the technology is available in the latest version of Google’s Android, support amongst manufacturers is still very slim. Both of the items mentioned above are now available from the Apple Store.