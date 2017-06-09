IOS 11 vs iOS 10: What’s New in iOS 11

Apple also detailed that developers can expect faster review times for applications, as well as a new phased releases feature, which will allow developers to trickle out updates to gauge user feedback, before a widespread rollout.

Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people’s homes.

That left analysts such as Pacific Crest Securities’ Andy Hargreaves unimpressed.

Apple’s annual developers conference is the company’s chance to preview upcoming features for iPhones, iPads, watches and Mac computers. But neither can quite give you the experience promised by the (pricey) combination of a HomePod and Apple Music subscription.

Although at the WWDC demo zone, deciphering the sound output of the HomePod was impossible, Apple arranged a demo of the home speaker with a limited audience and two noteworthy guests – Amazon Echo and Sonos Play:3.

The HomePod is expected to ship in December to the USA, U.K., and Australia. The iOS update will be available free to iPhone, iPad, and iPod users sometime this fall, Apple said. Apple said the Radeon Pro Vega GPU will offer high frame rates in VR, real-time 3D rendering, and video effects production.

The main new feature in the new MacBook is that it sports seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors.

Apple kicked off its biggest event of the year on Monday.

IBD’S TAKE: Apple stock has an IBD Composite Rating of 94, meaning it has outperformed 94% of stocks in key metrics over the past 12 months. He said that while he welcomed Apple’s move, it is not a quick fix. As part of that session, a new Mac Pro was promised for 2018, along with an all-new model called the iMac Pro for late 2017.

Apple has not yet announced a launch date for iOS 11, but when it arrives, you’ll either get a pop-up alert on your iOS device or can navigate to Settings General Software Update to force a manual update. Connectivity features include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, HT80 with MIMO, Bluetooth 4.2, Global Positioning System and GLONASS. “While we generally expect AR/virtual reality to initially focus on gaming, broader adoption of these technologies is possible”.

A note of caution, though: since you’ll have an early version of iOS 11, you’ll face bugs that are more than the minor annoyances you’re used to on stable versions of iOS.

Guggenheim analyst Robert Cihra said Apple’s HomePod looks like a good addition to the product lineup, but he was disappointed by its late arrival and high price.

Detractors say the two home hubs can’t be compared because the Echo is intuitive to talk to and you can even customize how to address it, while the HomePod requires you to say “Hey, Siri“, every time you want it to do something. Apple says APFS makes common operations such as copying files and directories instantaneous, helps protect data from power outages and system crashes, and keeps files safe and secure with native encryption.