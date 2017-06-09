IOS 11 Will let You Text Siri Instead Of Speaking To It

Additional features include “Musicologist” that works with Apple Music to stream the music you ask the speaker’s built-in Siri to play.

Third-party devices such as Lenovo’s Smart Assistant also use Amazon’s Alexa assistant. And with its HomeKit-powered smart home integration, HomePod may be as useful a speaker-based agent as an Echo or Google Home. The upgrade puts Apple’s streaming music framework on par with Google’s Chromecast for audio, which already supports multiroom audio. Siri, a digital assistant that has been on Apple’s iPhone since 2011, will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

Apple marketing boss Phil Schiller said Apple wanted to combine good speakers with smart speakers you can talk to, referencing Sonos and Amazon Alexa. It will play music, answer your questions, set reminders, and so on. “It will reinvent home audio”, boasted Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple’s HomePod won’t be available until six months from now, and let’s not even begin to speculate about what December availability may mean in terms of missing on the early stages of the critical holiday shopping season if Apple doesn’t have this out on the market by late November. Google and Amazon have been saturating the market for a while now and figuring out the whole home assistant niche.

Amazon rolled out the initial Echo in November 2014 (with even cheaper family members following it) and Google followed with Home mid-last year. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

The Amazon Echo and Google Home are adequate speakers for the price point, but music lovers can connect them to Bluetooth speakers for better sound. The company displayed that it was continuing to bet on the tablets by unveiling an iPad upgrade.

Apple on Monday fired a shot over Amazon’s smart home bow, but the e-commerce giant might not think it matters.

“We have to imagine there is going to be more there”, Blau said. “HomePod packs powerful speaker technology, Siri intelligence and wireless access to the entire Apple Music library into a lovely speaker that is less than 7 inches tall, can rock most any room with distortion free music and be a helpful assistant around your home”. At the Worldwide Developers Conference, where it revealed the Home Pod, it also launched its next-generation operating systems and browsers, and it emphasized the ability to control Web tracking. All thanks to Apple’s new AirPlay 2. It will not actually block ads, though. Sorry Spotify lovers. “If Spotify is your preferred music service for example, you can’t use voice commands”.

And not only is Apple leading with iOS, but they plan to make it a much more rich and robust platform with new efforts like ARkit, their new augmented reality developer platform.