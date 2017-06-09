IOS 11 won’t support iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, and fourth-gen iPad

Apple announced this week that it will soon add a new feature called “Do Not Disturb While Driving”, which will be part of its new iOS 11, according to CNN Money.

Not only does this result in clearer-sounding music, but FLAC support could also mean using albums you’ve purchased online that come exclusively in the lossless format on an iOS device. The Files app also contains files from third-party apps such as Dropbox.

When the phone notifies you that you’re about to go off-air, there’s an option to tell it, “I’m not driving”, which is cool, although it opens up the possibility of lying to your phone to get around the system – but you wouldn’t do that, would you?

The biggest change is likely to see banking apps allow users to make payments from within their apps and London’s Oyster card offered as a direct payment option on iPhone, bypassing Apple Pay altogether.

The new Files app, also available for iPhone users, is a file management system that places all files on the iPad together in one place for easy organization.

This is because, as expected, iOS 11 removes support for 32-bit devices and apps, a move which could see nearly 200,000 apps go the way of borkage when the update arrives.

The beta version is available for select developers right now, so if you have a developer account you can test it out today even.

Apart from the display, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is powered by the latest A10X chipset from Apple (with the M10 coprocessor).

Having said that, the company also stopped this update for a slew of devices including iPhone 5, iPad 4th generation and 2013’s iPhone 5C.

So what is the difference between Offloading apps in iOS 11 and deleting app in iOS 10?

This year’s Apple WWDC conference was filled to the brim with exciting announcements.

Other hardware announced included a new iMac Pro that will be released in December, and substantial updates to the iPad, laptop and desktop ranges.