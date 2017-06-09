IPhone 7 and 7 Plus will support NFC tags with iOS 11

On iPads, mind you, you can tap and hold on an image, a file or selected text and drag it… wherever, not to mention easily move contacts, reminders and maps with “systemwide integration” across the Home screen, Dock, Messages, Spotlight, Safari, News, Notes and Photos, to name just a few.

With iOS 11, Apple has not left any stone unturned it seems! Apple promises compatibility for sharing, but we’ll have to wait and see if that’s actually true. It blacks out your screen to prevent you seeing useless notifications while driving, and will auto-reply to texts with a message saying you’re in the vehicle.

The AirPlay 2 update lets users set up a multi-room system in iOS. You cannot only control your home audio system and speakers but also play music on all your speakers in sync with one another.

Since June 2015, any newly created apps have been required to support 64-bit processing, so any that have been updated during this period should not be affected by the changes.

All your Control Center icons are now available on a single page, welcome to hassle free life! The new operating system comes with a slew of features such as a file management system, a redesigned app switcher and a quick type keyboard, but one feature of the operating system that wasn’t announced at the event was that it will automatically disable location tracking for apps such as Uber and Waze if they haven’t been used for some time. As usual, Apple has dropped support for older – yet still popular – devices, and this time around two iPhones and an iPad are getting the axe. Of course this works across your Apple devices via iCloud too. The iOS 11 mobile operating system now paves way to fantastic possibilities for augmented reality in games as well as apps. Apple demoed a 3D video on a table that showed a battle with flying ships, exploding buildings and more, all while looked at through an iPad.