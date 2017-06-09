Iran intelligence chief: no evidence yet of Saudi involvement in Tehran attacks

The White House statement, which mentioned how Iranian people were “going through such challenging times”, came as the US Senate advanced legislation that would impose new sanctions on the Islamic Republic, partly for what the bill described as Iran’s “support for acts of global terrorism”.

The statement said Saudi Arabia “constantly supports” terrorists including ISIL, adding that the extremist group’s claim of responsibility “reveals [Saudi Arabia’s] hand in this barbaric action”. “Iranian people reject such USA claims of friendship”, Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

As president, he has maintained his criticism of Iran – during a visit to Israel last month Trump said Tehran now feels “emboldened” by the nuclear accord – but has not tampered with the agreement.

Iranian media says several attackers, including suicide bombers, took part in the assaults on both sites, with the parliament attack still underway.

People in the crowd chanted “Death to Saudi Arabia” alongside the more customary “Death to America” and slogans against Israel, as they reached out to touch coffins wrapped in flags and covered in flowers. The jihadi group has increased its propaganda output aimed at Iranians and Persian speakers this year, including a video in March that called on Iran’s Sunnis to take up arms against Iran’s Shiite elite.

The Islamic State group claimed the Tehran attacks; no link has emerged of Saudi Arabia’s involvement.

Wednesday’s attacks on the Iranian parliament, as lawmakers were in session, and at the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini shocked Iranians who had until then avoided the chaos that followed ISIL’s rise in Syria and Iraq.

While Trump expressed sympathy for the victims he levelled a barbed warning at Iran, after the United States leader took a hard line on the nation during a recent Middle East visit.

Hours after conciliatory comments from his State Department, the president on Wednesday offered a seemingly contradictory statement, providing solace to the victims while delivering a broadside against Tehran.

At least 17 people were killed and more than 50 injured in Tehran on Wednesday, when gunmen attacked Iran’s Parliament (Majlis) and the Mausoleum of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

“We have to stop tiptoeing around the idea that Saudi Arabia has nothing to do with ISIS”.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: “These fireworks have no effect on Iran. The fact that Islamic State has claimed responsibility proves that they were involved in the brutal attack”, an IRGC statement said.

President Donald Trump in a statement suggested that Iran bears some culpability for attacks in its capital.