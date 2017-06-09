Iran leaders accuse US, Saudis of supporting Tehran attacks

Two terrorist groups attacked mausoleum of the late Imam Khomeini and the Iranian Parliament on Wednesday morning (June 7), killing 17 people and injuring 52 more.

In a condolence message ahead of a funeral for the victims, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the attack: “will not damage the Iranian nation’s determination and the obvious result is nothing except an increase in hate for the governments of the United States and their stooges in the region like Saudi (Arabia)”, state media reported.

The fallout from Islamic State’s attacks in Iran’s capital Tehran has continued with revelations that gunmen and bombers were Iranian members of IS who had fought in the militants’ strongholds in Syria and Iraq – deepening the regional ramifications of the assaults.

The ministry said the attackers were part of a network that entered Iran in July-August 2016 under the leadership of “high-ranking ISIS commander” Abu Aisha intending to carry out operations in religious cities.

But Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps quickly accused Saudi Arabia and the USA of being behind the attacks.

The Takfiri group of Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in which the assailants, carrying automatic weapons, forced their way into a hall where lawmakers met with ordinary people and strafed them with bullets.

“We still can not judge that Saudi Arabia has had a role in this terrorist incident”, he added.

Majlis (Iran’s Parliament), which came under a terror attack recently, is hosting a funeral ceremony for the victims of the incident, and another concomitant one, which targeted Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum.

Five of the attackers died and, Reuters reports, more than half a dozen suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault – the first major attack Iran has experienced in years.

In a speech at the ceremony, Larijani denounced U.S. sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile programme.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif hit back early Thursday at a White House statement reacting to the shooting.

“ISIS is awaiting for vengeful reactions so that it lures more fighters and reproduces terrorism”, he said on Twitter.

“There is this belief in the world that Saudi Arabia is the ideological source of these terrorist movements, but it is too soon to say Saudi Arabia was behind the attack because we don’t want to make statements without evidence”, Alavi told the Iranian Students’ News Agency during a visit to victims at a hospital in Tehran.