Iran officials say 5 attackers fought for IS

The comments sparked anger from Iranians on social media, who recalled the vigils in Tehran that followed the September 11 attacks. Police increased their patrols in the streets and subway stations of Tehran on Thursday, a day after.

(Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP).

The Saudi prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the defense minister, accused Iran in May of seeking to occupy the Islamic holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

“The definite result of these attacks is nothing other than increasing hatred toward American governments and their agents in the region, such as Saudi Arabia”, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The US “knows that the Revolutionary Guard and its Quds force are the most important regional forces fighting terrorists”, he said. But no proof or specifics were offered.

The flurry of accusations heightened tensions in the Middle East between Sunni and Shia countries and deepened regional divides that were already at a high point after several Arab nations broke ties with Qatar on Monday.

The assault marks the first attacks claimed by ISIL in Iran.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry offered its condolences to the families of the deceased on Thursday and called on the global community to intensify its efforts to fight terrorism and its sources of funding.

Shojaei earlier told state television that “three of the victims are women”. He did not elaborate.

Iran’s intelligence ministry said earlier on Thursday it had arrested more suspects linked to the attacks, in addition to six Iranians, including one woman, detained on Wednesday. Authorities said the death count had risen to 17 and scores were wounded.

“The five known terrorists. after joining the Daesh (IS) terrorist group, left the country and participated in crimes carried out by this terrorist group in Mosul and Raqa”, the defence ministry said in a statement.

US Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass also denounced the President’s response to the Iran attack.

The State Department too issued a statement: “The United States condemns the terrorist attacks in Tehran today”.

The U.S. has designated Iran a state sponsor of terrorism since 1984. Iran is a majority-Shiite nation, and the Islamic State is a Sunni group that often targets Shiite Muslims.

Attackers have mounted simultaneous gun and suicide bomb assaults on Iran’s parliament building and the tomb of the republic’s revolutionary founder in Tehran on June 7, 2017.

Tehran is expected to hold a funeral for the victims in the presence of high-ranking officials.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded on Twitter, describing the White House statement as “repugnant“.

In the attack at the mausoleum, one suicide bomber blew himself up while the second one was killed in a gunfight, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed to take revenge for the attacks, and said that there is a definitive link to the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia in May, CNN reported. “Iranian people reject such USA claims of friendship”, Zarif wrote on his twitter account on Thursday.