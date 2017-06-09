Iran rejects Trump’s comments on Tehran attacks

Larijani also criticized a Wednesday decision by the U.S. Senate to move forward on a new set of sanctions against Iran, including its elite Revolutionary Guards, a move that came on the same day as the Tehran attacks.

Trump tweeted that “states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote”.

The attackers raided Iran’s parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini’s mausoleum yesterday morning, in a rare strike at the heart of the Islamic Republic.

Iranian authorities said five of the attackers were Iranian nationals recruited by IS, while Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps blamed the assault on regional rival Saudi Arabia and has threatened revenge. Khamenei used the attacks to defend Tehran’s involvement in wars overseas, telling the students that if ‘Iran had not resisted, ‘ it would have faced even more troubles.

As president, he has maintained his criticism of Iran – during a visit to Israel last month Trump said Tehran now feels “emboldened” by the nuclear accord – but has not tampered with the agreement. It was the first time the terrorists targeted Iran, which provides ground forces against Daesh and other terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq.

The “spilled blood of the innocent will not remain unavenged”, the Revolutionary Guard statement said.

The unprecedented assault in the highly controlled Shi’ite Muslim country was claimed by Sunni militant group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Police officers patrol Iran’s parliament building after an assault by several attackers that was claimed by the Islamic State group, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. “Iran is one of the region’s most stable and democratic countries”, the embassy said in the statement.

On the streets of the capital Thursday, Iranians said they remained suspicious that Saudi Arabia had a hand in the attack.

Also joining the ceremony were government ministers, and Ayatollah Mohammad Mohammadi-Golpayegani, the head of the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Although this is the first evidence of an IS presence inside Iran, the government has clashed in the past with both Kurdish Islamic militants and secular Kurdish separatists.

“We express our condolences to the victims and their families, and send our thoughts and prayers to the people of Iran”, she added.

In the other attack at the shrine of Imam Khomeini, one suicide bomber blew himself up while the second one was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

Iranian authorities have said assailants were Iranian nationals, adding they have arrested six suspects, including one woman, since the attack Wednesday in Tehran.

The comments sparked anger from Iranians on social media, who recalled the vigils in Tehran that followed the September 11 attacks.