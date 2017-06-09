Iranians rail against US, Saudi, Israel in mass funeral for terror victims

Iranians mourn during the funeral of the victims of the attacks on Tehran’s parliament complex and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in the capital Tehran on June 9, 2017.

In the other attack at the shrine of Imam Khomeini, one suicide bomber blew himself up while the second one was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

People in the crowd chanted “Death to Saudi Arabia” alongside the more customary “Death to America” and slogans against Israel, as they reached out to touch coffins wrapped in flags and covered in flowers.

Earlier on Friday, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the attacks would only increase Tehran’s hatred against the United States and its “stooges” including Saudi Arabia.

“It [the attacks] will not damage our nation’s determination to fight terrorism. but will only increase hatred for the governments of the United States and their stooges in the region like the Saudis.”

Larijani also criticized a Wednesday decision by the US Senate to move forward on a new set of sanctions against Iran, including its elite Revolutionary Guards, a move that came on the same day as the Tehran attacks.

Addressing a large congregation of worshippers here in Tehran on Friday, Ayatollah Seddiqi offered his condolences over the deadly terrorist attacks on the parliament building and on the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

IRGC Brigadier General Hossein Salami also vowed that Iran would “take revenge” for the attacks.

Previously, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry issued an announcement today saying it has arrested more terrorists in relation to June 7 attacks.

Iranian Police arrested on Friday two suspects linked to the terror attacks in Tehran claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group.

The Saudi’s have denied involvement in the attack.

“Lots of documents and weaponry have been seized as well“, it added.

The Intelligence Ministry said on June 8 that five men involved in the attacks were Iranians who joined IS in Iraq and Syria. Fifty-two others were injured in the attacks, according to the Interior Ministry.

They were the first attacks in Iran to have been claimed by the Islamic State group.