Is Apple’s HomePod Just A Glorified $350 Smart Speaker?

The headline announcement from Apple’s WWDC conference was the much rumoured smart speaker, one that we now know is called HomePod. Until Apple improves Siri to the point it can be in the same playing field as Alexa and Google Assistant, the HomePod is just a very nice but expensive $350 speaker.

The Apple HomePod is in its rawest sense a smart speaker.

Tech Crunch’s review of the HomePod indicates that it lags behind Amazon Echo in smart voice integration and Apple still has much work to do to get create real value out of Siri and HomePod.

These voice assistants for the home all generally work the same: They’re only listening after you activate with a wake word, and then the audio is recorded, sent to the company’s servers and given a response. It, too, comes with a built-in speaker and voice controls through the smart assistant Google Assistant.

The Amazon Echo and Google Home are adequate speakers for the price point, but music lovers can connect them to Bluetooth speakers for better sound.

How does it line up?

There are also seven “beam-forming tweeters” – read as speakers – each with their own amplifier, running around the entire circumference of the HomePod. The size of the unit is 172 x 142 mm at a weight of 5.5 lbs.

Apple on Monday fired a shot over Amazon’s smart home bow, but the e-commerce giant might not think it matters.

More than that, the company touched on how the HomePod will be a hub for HomeKit devices.

Apple is also adding support for right-to-left languages, while there are also new features to give developers more options when designing buttons and the ability to blur the entire screen.

The Echo can play music from popular music services like Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn and iHeart Radio. On the other hand, Alexa and Google Home have no such limitations.

This mostly means that your data is unlikely to be stolen or spied on as it’s being sent to Apple’s, Google’s or Amazon’s servers. So far it is hard to tell.

HomePod has a higher price tag that could only be justified if it is a smarter speaker with a superior sound output than its rivals.

Security conscious users may be more comfortable with Siri storing data for just six months as opposed to Amazon and Google who may hold on to data forever.

This marks a good level of growth for Apple Music, which hit 13 million subscribers around a year ago and just managed to surpass the 20 million mark in December 2016.