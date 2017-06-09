Is Apple’s New HomePod Speaker Everything You Want It to Be?

Interestingly, Sonos was absent from the list of early speaker partners. The Apple HomePod, on the other hand, is the costliest with a price tag of $349.

Apple played up the rich speaker quality of HomePod, and synched it with the company’s music service that boasts 27 million subscribers.

Despite given lesser attention for AI, HomePod will still have the backing of Siri, which means that you can do all the basic tasks except for the additional skills in Echo speakers using HomePod. And it is here that things take on an exciting turn, for the device are in reality a digital assistant and are there to help sort out many your daily chores. Early buzz indicates the audio is pretty great, and with a price point of $350, it better be.

Google Home too offers built-in connectivity with a host of Google services such as Google Maps or Google translations. The most interesting announcement at the event was the launch of the Apple HomePod – Cupertino’s attempt to recreate the humble speaker in much the same way that Steve Jobs iPod and iPhone.

With their lower prices – $130 for the Home, $50 for the Dot, $180 for the full Echo – it’s also much more realistic for someone to buy a few and place them throughout the house.

Google Home, at 5.6-inches, is the smallest speaker of the three.

Although at the WWDC demo zone, deciphering the sound output of the HomePod was impossible, Apple arranged a demo of the home speaker with a limited audience and two noteworthy guests – Amazon Echo and Sonos Play:3. Also, each of the digital assistants namely Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri rely on their machine learning algorithms to decipher human commands and act accordingly. They can call. I hope there is a day when that happens. Google’s new ads for the Home, however, position it as something young and hip users will also appreciate. It’s not revealed yet as of what technology has been used for its speakers, but Apple says it will be a breakthrough home speaker.

Another unique aspect with the Amazon Echo is that it comes with a microphone enabled remote.

Additionally, Apple deserves major kudos for recognizing that not everyone wants a white speaker.

The Alexa-HomePod battle suggests that the old ways are still seen as the best ways, that incompatibility marches on and that the connected home remains a pipe-dream. This is Apple’s first shot at a device that could potentially manage your home and embed itself into your life in a way your smartphone can’t – and in that respect – it underwhelms.

Also, while still on music, each of the speakers come backed up by their respective music ecosystem. Ambient computing looks to be a huge market, and there have been rumors for months that Apple was getting in the game.

As such, each of the speakers is created to respond to some of your most basic queries. Put simply: A $349 speaker that puts Siri in the backseat is a unusual product to lead that initiative, especially when people are snapping up Echo Dots in three-packs that are still less than half the HomePod’s asking price.

That makes Apple’s smart home play a bit more distant than it initially seemed. You can connect 2 HomePods at the same time enabling both the speakers to work together and deliver the best sound. Plus, Google has been fighting hard to lock up the No. 2 spot in the market.

Both Apple and Google have technological expertise which can allow their intelligent home speakers to compete strongly with Amazon.

At this rate, you have to wonder if that’s exactly where Apple might stay.