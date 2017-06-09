IS claims London attacks; more held

Redouane was 30 and “claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan”. He also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, with a different date of birth.

British police say all 12 people who were arrested in the early hours after the weekend London Bridge attack have been released without charge.

During the eight-minute long slaughter, the three knifemen ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge using a van and went on to stab people in Borough Market with 12-inch knives. He is expected to survive.

“For example, there was a man who left one of the pubs that was under the attack still carrying his pint and this picture was circulating around the internet saying, ‘This is the spirit of London‘”.

British police are stretched by the number of people they believe could potentially commit an act of terrorism.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who has already signed it, said in her message that British values are “superior to anything offered by the preachers and supporters of hate”.

“While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more”, she said.

While she was interior minister, police numbers decreased every year.

Like Butt, Redouane lived in the east London are of Barking, police said.

The sister of 32-year-old James McMullan, from Hackney, east London, said he was believed to be among those who died, after his bank card was found on a body at the scene.

London police said more officers – armed and unarmed – would be deployed across the city and there would be additional security measures on the city’s bridges.

It provided a kaleidoscope of London’s diversity, with Buddist monks in saffron robes, Christian clerics in purple cassocks and Muslims in black T-shirts bearing the words “I am a Muslim: Ask me anything”.

In the latest outrage, three terrorists killed seven victims and injured dozens more in the London Bridge area on Saturday night.

He was reported to the anti-terror hotline after he became radicalised by watching extremist videos on YouTube and police were later warned about the suspect radicalising children in a local park two years ago – giving them candies and money to listen to him.

In a brief speech at the vigil, London Mayor Sadiq Khan seemed to speak for many as he voiced his sorrow and anger.

The attackers rammed pedestrians with a van before launching frenzied stabbings in the market. This photo taken by photographer Gabriele Sciotto shows a man, foreground, one of the suspects, wearing what appear to be canisters strapped to his chest lying on the ground after being shot by police outside Borough Market i.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US-led coalition, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the BBC that police seized a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence from the van and in the raids.

Thirty-six people remain in London hospitals, with 18 in critical care.

She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé.

“We grieve the loss of our lovely, loving daughter and sister who was 30 years old”. Trump wrote. MSM referred to mainstream media.White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said she did not think it was fair to characterise Trump’s tweets as “picking a fight” with Khan, who is the first Muslim elected as London mayor.”The point is, there is a reason to be alarmed”. The issue has become a key one in the run-up to Thursday’s general election.