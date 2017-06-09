Is Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) a Buy? The Stock Reported more Sellers

The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) registered an increase of 6.42% in short interest. 04, 2017. The company’s shares were assimilated at $10.34 per share worth to an investment of some $10,340 on account of Suttles Douglas James. Fool.ca’s news article titled: “Will Encana Corp“.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc bought a new stake in Encana Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Return on Assets (ROA) value of the stock is -0.9 Percent. Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its position in shares of Encana Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter.

The Piotroski score is a discrete score between 0-9 that reflects nine criteria used to determine the strength of a company’s financial position. Its book value per share for the most recent quarter is $6.71 while its price to book ratio for the same period is 1.47, as for as the company’s cash per share for the most recent quarter is $0.53, however its price to cash per share ratio for the same period is 18.59. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock. ECA’s total short interest was 17.60 million shares in June as published by FINRA. It has a market capitalization of $8.97 Billion.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Douglas James Suttles bought 1,000 shares of Encana Corp stock. The share price has moved forward from its 20 days moving average 3.28% and positively from its 50 days moving average 5.57%. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Encana Corp in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Encana Corporation on 05/02/2017 reported its EPS as $0.1 with the analysts projecting the EPS of the stock as $-0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.49 million. GFI reported a change of 0.00% over the last week and performed 22.90% over the last month while its year to date (YTD) performance revealed an activity trend of 26.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. It has a dividend yield of 0.66%. Encana Corp’s payout ratio is presently -3.97%. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & global copyright legislation. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FirstEnergy Capital on Friday, December 4.

ECA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encana Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 6. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Encana Corp in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) reached 25.16% versus a 1-year low price of $7.22. Rating Scale; where 1.0 rating means Strong Buy, 2.0 rating signify Buy, 3.0 recommendation reveals Hold, 4.0 rating score shows Sell and 5.0 displays Strong Sell signal. TD Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 18 report. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The company has been one of the biggest innovators in “Major Integrated Oil & Gas” employing approximately 2200 full time employees.

