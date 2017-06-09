ISL, I-League likely to run simultaneously

The All India Football Federation will finally have a meeting with all I-League clubs.

The sport in the country has been grappling for a while with two leagues – Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League – running one after the other and jousting for top status. “The ISL is expected to have more teams and therefore it won’t be possible to have both I-League and ISL going on separately”. We have spoken to all state association heads and they will inform the clubs.

Chaired by AFC general secretary Dato’ Windsor John, the meeting included representatives of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Sports Ministry, the I-League and ISL clubs as well as from the world governing body, FIFA, the players’ representatives and the AFC.

Keen on playing in ISL, the big two clubs, however, have stuck to their demands to waive off the franchise fee of Rs 15 crore. “We have been experimenting for a few years and maybe we will again so, to me, that is of little or no outcome”, said the official.

The situation indicates that with the AFC withholding to take a strong opinion on granting the ISL an official platform, the stand-off is likely to continue for the time being.

Stakeholders in Indian football have agreed a clearly defined roadmap to create the right structure for Indian club football in the coming years which would culminate in a new and sustainable future for the game across the country.

Kushal Das, the AIFF General Secretary, said: “We are grateful to the AFC for facilitating the meeting which is crucial to the development of football in India“. It was a significant step forward that there was unanimous agreement that the right structure for the game should be paramount… Mohun Bagan said they have requested the AIFF to convene a meeting on June 12, as proposed by the AFC to discuss this year’s league structure. “Details are yet to be chalked out but will have to be done soon”, another AIFF official informed on the condition of anonymity.

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who attended the meeting in Kuala Lumpur as an invitee of the AIFF, endorsed the need for a common league, of longer duration and with more teams.

Indian football's much-hyped meeting in Kuala Lumpur turned out to be a damp squib as the stakeholders failed to arrive at a consensus on the contentious issue of merging the ISL with the I-League. Also, it will not be compulsory to have a marquee player in the side, the source said.