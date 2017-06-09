Islamic state claims responsibility for Australia attack -Amaq

Victoria Police confirmed that the Melbourne siege, where a shootout left two men dead, three police officers injured, and a woman hostage rescued, is being treated as a terrorism-related incident, after Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Monday, Khayre had arranged to meet the woman at his apartment in Brighton through an escort service before taking her hostage, reported BBC.

Police said Khayre booked an appointment on Monday with an escort in an apartment building in Brighton and arrived carrying a sawed-off shotgun, sparking a 2-hour siege.

One police officer was shot in the neck and ear and two officers suffered wounds to their hands, but none of the wounds were life-threatening, Ashton said.

Through its Amaq News Agency, the global terror group, Islamic State, identified the gunman as one of its fighters.

Khayre once spent 16 months on remand before being acquitted of a 2009 terror plot to attack the Holsworthy army barracks in Sydney.

“This terrorist attack by a known criminal, a man who was only recently released on parole, is a shocking, cowardly crime”.

Yacqub Khayre also was acquitted of a Sydney terror plot in 2010 and police say the violence he carried out in Melbourne was considered an act of terror.

Khayre’s home in the Melbourne suburb of Roxburgh Park, where he lived with his mother, was being searched by police on Tuesday.

“We’re always concerned about copy cats”, Australia’s acting police commissioner Michael Phelan said, according to NBC.

Victoria Police says hundreds of its officers, as well as federal police, are “making sure everything that’s behind this” is going towards finding his motivation.

A Filipino living in Australia fears for her safety following the terror attack in Melbourne.

“We’re not seeing anything indicating that he’s got some message from overseas to do this at all but, again, early days”, said Victoria Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton.

The siege has ignited debate about local parole laws after it emerged Khayre had a history of violence and was released from jail past year following an aggravated burglary.

Another hostage was killed by fragments of a bullet fired by police who stormed the cafe and killed the gunman, who was not affiliated to any militant groups and acted alone.

Islamic State said via its news agency, Amaq, that the attack was launched because of Australia’s membership in a US -led coalition against the militant group.

Mr Ashton said the possibility of luring police had “certainly been weighted into the calculations”.

Victorian parole board chair Peter Couzens told 3AW the board never received information that gave it any concern about Khayre’s release.

“We asked for more information and that’s when he hung up”, Pristel added.

He said local authorities are “absolutely” concerned that copycat attackers could stage similar incidents, although the terror threat level has not been increased from “probable”, but is under constant review.