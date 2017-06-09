ISRO is preparing GSLV-Mk III for human space flight, says Kasturirangan

This represents the success of a 25-year long journey the space station has had to develop its own cryogenic engine which is required in order to support some of the heavier satellites including the GSAT 19. The satellite weighed some 3136 kgs at launch.

It is indeed a matter of deep satisfaction that the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark 3 D1 (GSLV-Mark III), which was nicknamed the “fat boy” by Indian space scientists and “Bahubali” by the Telugu media, has been launched successfully. ISRO’s biggest GSLV has launched a 3,200 kg satellite into geosynchronous orbit, but can accommodate 800 kg more. It may be recalled that when India tried to get the cryogenic engine from Russian Federation, the United States not only created hurdles but took steps to ensure that India doesn’t get it from any other country. The core element of this programme is the realisation of a cryogenic engine which is a closely guarded technology of developed space-faring nations. On Monday, an indigenously developed lithium-ion battery was used for the first time to power the satellite.

Godrej has been working with ISRO since 1985 on complex systems such as liquid propulsion engines for light, medium and heavy rockets, thrusters for satellites and antenna systems. With the launch of GSLV Mk III, India has thrown its hat in the booming commercial satellite business, as internet, phone, and other companies seek expansion to high-end communications.

India would also start saving hard foreign exchange cash now being paid out to the likes of Arianespace which it uses to launch some of its satellite needs.

The United States, Russia, China, Japan and European Space Agency have the capability to launch satellites weighing more than three tonnes.

In 2014, scientists first flew the GSLV Mk III and ran checks on an unmanned crew module on board, suggesting that it would be the launch platform for a manned mission in future. The launch vehicle, which includes a completely indigenous cryogenic motor, placed India’s heaviest satellite, GSAT-19, in a transfer orbit.

To make it operational, ISRO will have to undertake one more developmental flight of GSLV Mk III which can take anywhere from six months to one year. Reaching this milestone is significant for realising next generation engines and launch vehicles, scaling up the launch capacity of India for various missions.

“We also suppled 18 aero structures and fuel tanks for ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission, launched on November 5, 2013, from the spaceport, the statement added”.