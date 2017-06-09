James Comey accuses Donald Trump of telling ‘lies, plain and simple’

According to Comey’s testimony, President Donald Trump solicited his “loyalty”, sought to shut down an investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and pressed him to lift the “cloud” over his administration represented by the Russian Federation investigation.

Comey’s testimony in the most widely anticipated congressional hearing in years will put at center stage a high-stakes clash between two men with vastly different personas.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, Comey described a meeting with President Trump in which Comey said he asked the FBI director to drop an investigation of former NSA director Michael Flynn.

In his testimony Thursday, the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that he so distrusted the president that he began taking notes of their interactions.

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017.

Any spin offered on what Comey said, including that coming from the Trump family, should be viewed in light of those consequences. Comey said that was up to special counsel Robert Mueller to decide. Comey was sacked last month, less than four years into his 10-year term.

For his performance of a lifetime, James B. Comey, finally free to speak his mind about the president who sacked him, chose to play two roles at once: The prototypical G-man, always on the straight and narrow, dedicated only to truth and justice, and the aggrieved victim of an undisciplined, line-crossing president.

Comey added that he was “confused” and “concerned” that Lynch “had directed me” not to call the Clinton probe an “an ‘investigation, ‘ but instead call it a ‘matter'”. The skepticism was spread across party lines, an artifact of the anger that swept the nation a year ago after Comey’s surprise announcements that the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s misuse of email servers was on again and then off again.

Trump, in a Washington speech to a faith group, did not mention Comey.

Comey learned of his abrupt dismissal while giving a speech, and said he was sorry he didn’t get a chance to say farewell to his former colleagues. He declined comment at a White House event later.

Mr Comey admitted he was responsible for releasing his damning memos that outlined private discussions with the President and has since turned them over to Mr Mueller. “I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel”. He immediately followed that question with a similar one: “Did any individual working for this administration, including the Justice Department, ask you to stop the Russian investigation?”

Kasowitz said the president’s legal team would “leave it to the appropriate authorities to determine whether these leaks should be investigated along with all those others being investigated”.

“I think Comey did a good job of demonstrating nonpartisanship for the whole process, pushing the message through that they need to protect the FBI and the investigation”.

But Kasowitz refuted that claim, saying “the public record reveals the New York Times was quoting from the memos the day before the referenced tweet which belies Mr. Comey’s excuse for disclosure of the privileged information and appears to be entirely retaliatory”.

Those contacts with the Russian ambassador led to the resignation of Flynn, who lied to Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.

The president has not yet publicly denied the specifics of Mr Comey’s accounts but has broadly challenged his credibility, tweeting last month Mr Comey “better hope there are no “tapes” of the conversations.

“It’s beyond the Steele dossier: It is about being alarmed that the President and his lieutenants are betraying their oaths”, he said.

The high profile hearing is scheduled to find out the circumstances under which Comey was sacked and if Trump had interfered with FBI investigations.

Comey strode out after the closed-door session and walked by reporters and a bank of television cameras on the way out of the Hart Senate Office Building.