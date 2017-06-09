James Comey’s Senate Intelligence Committee testimony

Fired FBI director James Comey on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump asked him for a pledge of loyalty and told him to drop an inquiry into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

They tried to score points by emphasizing Comey’s testimony about conversations in which he told Trump that he wasn’t personally a subject of an intelligence investigation.

In highly anticipated testimony, Comey offered his first public account of his dismissal last month and said there was “no doubt” that he had been fired “to change the nature of the Russian Federation investigation”, referring to the FBI’s sprawling probe of Kremlin-backed meddling in the 2016 election.

Comey also said he felt he needed to document his meetings with Trump because he was concerned the president would lie about the nature of the conversations.

One of Trump Jr.’s biggest gripes was when Comey leaked his own private memos to the press.

“‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty, ‘” Mr Comey quoted Mr Trump as saying.

Comey learned of his abrupt dismissal while giving a speech, and said he was sorry he didn’t get a chance to say farewell to his former colleagues.

The investigation has focused on possible collusion between Russian Federation and Trump campaign aides and the dissemination of fake news articles hostile to Hillary Clinton and of emails stolen from the accounts of Democratic Party workers during the presidential campaign.

But to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Trump’s handling of the meeting showed that he wasn’t steeped in the protocols of how a president interacts with law enforcement.

A source close to the administration told The Daily Caller News Foundation the White House is demanding members appear on Fox, MSNBC and CNN, adding the president is “obsessing and watching every channel”.

The weight of history hung heavy in the Senate committee room.

Two presidents in history have been accused of obstruction of justice, Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon. But Comey did not offer such a conclusion, and was not expected to. As a witness to Trump’s behavior, he took the same approach.

He demurred when asked whether he thought Trump was obstructing justice, saying that matter should be left to the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Mueller, in whom he expressed confidence.

Comey said, “Why did he kick everybody out of the Oval Office?” “We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic”. His unorthodox behavior – from unfiltered tweets, to “politically incorrect” assertions, to a rejection of presidential norms – stems from a free-wheeling career in business and entertainment, and no background in politics or public service. He said Mr Trump could say he was merely vouching for Mr Flynn’s character and voicing concerns about how the probe was interfering with his ability to function as president.

Legal experts cite as an example Trump’s decision on February 14 to ask others, including Mr. Sessions, to leave the Oval Office so he could discuss the Flynn investigation one-on-one with Comey, as recounted by Comey. Trump’s statement that he hoped Comey would “let this go”, according to Comey, in and of itself doesn’t prove that Trump knew he may have been crossing a line – particularly given suggestions that Trump may not have known better. But other factors may be troubling. “All of you know this, maybe the American people don’t”.

When he was sacked in May, Comey said Trump had not become a target of the investigation, but added that his actions may eventually come under scrutiny in the probe.

To build a criminal obstruction of justice case, federal law requires prosecutors to show that a person acted with “corrupt” intent.

For Trump, however, the danger would not come in a courtroom, but in Congress, in the event of an impeachment attempt. But he said in a statement that Mr Trump felt “vindicated” by Mr Comey’s confirmation he was not under investigation in any Russian Federation probe.