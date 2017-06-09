James Comey Testifies: Trump Administration ‘Chose to Defame Me’

President Donald Trump called James Comey a “leaker” on Friday, the day after his former FBI director accused him in a U.S. Senate hearing of lying and trying to quash an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump himself was expected to dispute Comey’s claims that he demanded loyalty and asked the FBI director to drop the investigation into Flynn, according to a person close to the president’s legal team who was not authorized to discuss legal strategy by name and demanded anonymity. Trump abruptly fired Comey last month. About 45 minutes after his tweet about the hearing, Trump sent another message praising Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” morning show, which is known to be among his favorite news programs. “He is a good guy”.

Over on NBC, Jimmy Fallon – still bearded, by the way – devoted a chunk of his Tonight monologue to the Comey hearing, hitting the big targets (that Trump-Comey dinner date, “Lordy I hope there are tapes”), but did best with a Senate hearing/soap opera mash-up, with the suds stars over-reacting to the Comedy revelations.

Former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, June 8, 2017.

During a discussion of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, Comey disclosed that then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch, an Obama administration appointee, instructed him to refer to the issue as a “matter”, not an “investigation”.

Comey also gave Trump defenders some ammunition by admitting he had arranged to leak information about one of his meetings with the president. He also said he had never felt the need to make a written record of conversations with previous presidents. “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” “He also admitted that there is no evidence that a single vote [was] changed as a result of any Russian interference”.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is now overseeing that investigation into Russian Federation.

While Trump’s staunchest supporters have tried to paint Comey’s testimony as vindication for the president, few Republicans who don’t work for Trump stepped in to defend the president’s version of his contacts with Comey.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to let Flynn go”.

But Kasowitz’s statement goes further. “We will leave it [to] the appropriate authorities to determine whether this leaks [sic] should be investigated along with all those others being investigated”.

Kasowitz accused Comey of misleading senators about the timing of his leak – Comey said he did it only after being alarmed by a tweet in which the president said the fired Federal Bureau of Investigation boss “better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

“My judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square”. He also said that any other explanations that have come from the White House were “lies, plain and simple”, as Jessica reports.

Robert Mueller was subsequently appointed special counsel to oversee the Justice Department investigation of Russian efforts to disrupt the 2016 president election. Stephen Vladeck, a national security expert and professor at the University of Texas School of Law, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that executive privilege is a “powerful protection” against the forced disclosure of executive branch communications.

It’s also worth noting that Trump tweeted and talked publicly about his conversations with Comey before the memos were reported by the New York Times.

Kasowitz recently represented Bill O’Reilly during the sexual harassment scandal that led to his ouster from Fox News.