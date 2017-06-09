Japan enacts law for Emperor Akihito, 83, to abdicate

Akihito, who is hugely popular in Japan, will become the first emperor to abdicate in 200 years.

Once regarded divine power, the oldest monarchy of Japan will undergo another major change with the passage of the Special bill to let the current aged Emperor Akihito to abdicate the throne for his Oxford-educated son and Crown Prince Naruhito. Because the lower house approved the bill last week, it now becomes law.

The special law outlines the conditions and procedures for the abdication of 83-year-old Emperor Akihito. Abdication will occur within three years, according to the law. Akihito’s son, 57-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito, is next in line. Succession runs through male members and only men may serve as emperor.

The status of the emperor is sensitive in Japan given its 20th century history of war waged in the name of Akihito’s father Hirohito, who died in 1989.

The emperor and his wife Empress Michiko are seen as being the more accessible face of a monarchy that largely remains in the shadows, unlike the British royals.

Akihito, who has been treated for prostate cancer and had heart surgery, is expected to step aside in favour of his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito. The Japanese revere him for his support of the pacifism enshrined in the nation’s postwar constitution, and his role as the nation’s consoler-in-chief during natural disasters.

Akihito’s retirement and the forthcoming engagement of his granddaughter, princess Mako – who will have to leave the imperial family after she marries – have reignited debate about the shortage of male heirs and a possible succession crisis in an imperial line some claim stretches back 2,600 years.

The idea – including the possibility of letting women ascend the throne – is popular among ordinary Japanese, but it is vehemently opposed by traditionalists including the current prime minister and like-minded conservatives.

The Abe government avoided taking up divisive issues involving the status of female royals, which would have required a time-consuming and broader overhaul of the 1947 Imperial House Law. Abe’s ruling party reluctantly agreed to adopt a non-binding attachment to the law calling for the government to study ways to improve the status of princesses, including allowing them to keep their titles so that they can make up for the declining royal membership and perform part of public duties.

Local media reported that the government eyes allowing the emperor to abdicate in December 2018, with the emperor’s 85th birthday in mind.

Mako is one of 14 women in a royal family of only 19 people. No date has been announced yet.