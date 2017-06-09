Jared Kushner to meet with Senate Intelligence staff soon

A Democratic super PAC is running an ad ahead of former FBI Director James B. Comey’s Senate testimony targeting President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

ABC News reported in late May that contacts between Kushner and Russian officials are of interest to both congressional and FBI investigators looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Kushner came under fire recently after he reportedly asked Russian officials if they were interested in setting up a back channel to serve as a line of communication between Trump’s team and the Kremlin.

According to Hunt, the meeting is a first step toward Kushner providing documents to the panel and answering its questions.

Kushner reportedly inquired about using Russian diplomatic facilities for the communications to shield the talks, US officials briefed on intelligence reports told The Post.

Angus King, an independent senator from ME who is a member of the committee, says Kushner will have a face-to-face meeting with committee staff as early as next week.

Kushner’s attorney last month said that his client would cooperate on any probes of his past meetings with Russians and Trump said he has “total confidence” in Kushner following the reports.