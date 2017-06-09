Jason Dufner wins Memorial Tournament in OH as Daniel Summerhays falls away

“I’m still in this tournament”.

Jason Dufner came into the weekend at -14. “It looked like after 36 holes that none of us were going to have a chance at it”.

Per Justin Ray of Golf Channel, he became the first player to shoot 77 or worse in the third round and win a tournament since 1989. “It will be over tomorrow”. He started Sunday four shots behind, and then he kept his composure through two rain delays and closed with a 4-under 68 to get that handshake with host Jack Nicklaus.

Dufner, who grew up in northern OH, missed the cut the first two times he played Muirfield Village.

Rickie Fowler (72) and Jamie Lovemark (70) are a shot further back in joint sixth, with Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner and Jordan Spieth completing the top 10 – the trio in a tie for eighth on seven under. He hit his third shot to the middle of the green. Matt Kuchar, who won the Memorial four years ago, ran off three straight birdies on the back nine and shot a 67 that gets him in the final group with Summerhays as he tries to end 82 PGA Tour starts without a victory.

For a guy in Dufner who rarely shows emotion and usually answers questions in a monotone, Fowler believes his friend is sometimes a bit misunderstood.

“Sometimes you get into this mindset when you play that well that you’re not going to play that poorly and it shocks you”. It would be best for me today. Yesterday was not nice. I was pissed. I was upset.

“I think the one thing that also helps is it gives me something to think about other than my stroke or holing this putt or the situation I’m in, ” Dufner said. “It sucks to suck, but I’ve got to be proud with the way I played today”. Dufner had a pair of three-putts, and he twice missed birdie putts from 6 feet.

After finding the right rough from the tee at the hard par-4 18, Dufner was then forced to nervously ponder his approach shot and collect his thoughts as play was suspended for the second time due to inclement weather. He capped off his day by pulling his tee shot into the water and making another bogey.

“It just talked about how they really focus on their breathing, ” Dufner said.

As I look back on life, this is a moment I’ll always cherish and be glad I was present.

All week, the lead was like a live snake.

“And then coming down the stretch at the PGA Championship past year, having a chance to honestly win until Jimmy (Walker) and Jason (Day) kind of pulled away right at the last minute”.

Daniel Summerhays took a three-shot lead into the final round but he quickly fell away and his lead had gone within four holes.

The victory was Dufner’s first on the PGA Tour since his triumph at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January 2016, and he insists he never lost his belief or concentration, despite the magnitude of his collapse during Saturday’s third round. The last five winners coming into the week were all top 10 in strokes gained on approach shots, and Dufner continued that trend by finishing No. 1 even with a negative strokes gained on Saturday.