Jason Whitlock slams LeBron James for playing ‘victim’ of racism

Whitlock declared that James’s statement – no matter how rich or famous you are, “it’s tough being black in America” – was “a lie”.

Whitlock was a guest on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” Thursday and was asked about James’ response to his L.A. home being vandalized with racist graffiti on Wednesday.

To the undoubted delight of Jamie Horowitz, Jason Whitlock of FS1 spent most of Thursday as a trending topic on Twitter because of something he said about LeBron James.

Whitlock thinks James doesn’t experience real racism because of his income level. “And, you know, hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day”. LeBron James whether he likes it or not…he has removed himself from the damages and ravages of real racism.

“Racism is an issue in America, but is primarily an issue for the poor”, said Whitlock.

James also brought up the mother of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy from Chicago who was brutally attacked and killed in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a white woman during a visit to Mississippi. Your black skin is different from the poor people’s black skin. “Whitlock, anything I could do for you today?'” “When I leave here today, I’m gonna drive to Wilshire boulevard, get out of my vehicle, and throw the keys to my auto to some white or Latino man who’s gonna say, ‘Mr”. It ain’t tough being LeBron James. “It’s not tough being Jason Whitlock“.

One of those who reacted strongly and repeated to Whitlock’s argument was Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, who called out Whitlock in a stream of tweets aimed at making it clear that racism is racism regardless of how much money the person on the wrong end of the behavior makes or doesn’t make.

“You don’t become out of racism’s reach because you’ve cashed a few checks”, Bennett said on Twitter.

Whitlock left the Bristol, Connecticut-based ESPN for the second time in the fall of 2015, several months after losing his gig as editor-in-chief of the long-form sports journalism site The Undefeated, which has been described as the “black Grantland“.