Jeff Sessions Suggested he Could Resign Amid Rising Tension With President Trump

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions “at one point recently” offered to resign because his relationship with President Trump had grown so tense, according to reports from ABC News and multiple other news outlets. Sessions was in charge of the probe into Russian election meddling, before recusing himself from the investigation.

Trump’s unhappiness with Sessions has been building for months when the attorney general made a decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in last year’s presidential election, the Times reported citing anonymous people close to Trump.

ABC/status/872218353393336320Trump has made his displeasure with Sessions public, tweeting his frustration that the attorney general was not more aggressive in defending Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The sources tell ABC that Trump’s anger has not diminished, and he has lashed out at the attorney general repeatedly behind closed doors. “If I have not had a discussion with him, I tend not to comment on it”. A slew of former Sessions aides also serve in top White House positions.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined during a White House press briefing Tuesday to say whether Trump has confidence in Sessions. He did, after all, mislead the Judiciary Committee and did not voluntarily come forward to correct his “error” in denying any meetings with Russians during the campaign.

It was not immediately clear when the conversation occurred.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at The White House. Conway said that “every sensible lawyer” in the White House Counsel’s office and “every political appointee” at the Justice Department would “agree with me (as some have already told me)”. Both versions of Mr Trump’s travel ban have been blocked by federal courts.

With the recusal by Sessions, oversight of Russia-related investigations now falls to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Trump’s frustration on Monday puzzled many observers as he appeared to imply that the Justice Department was not part of the administration and had itself implemented the revised travel ban. “He made a concession that, in Trump’s mind, is the root of numerous Russia-related problems he is now dealing with”.