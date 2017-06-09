Jeremy Corbyn backs calls for Theresa May to resign over police cuts

Instead, Mrs May said she had protected the police budget since 2015 as well as ring-fencing counter-terrorism cash as Home Secretary and then PM.

Mrs May said: “The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has said that the Met is well-resourced – and they are – and that they have very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities – and they do”.

Respected peer Lord Carlile said “the assertion that cuts to beat police officers have diminished the ability to fight terrorism is untrue”.

Mr Corbyn insisted on Monday that his comments had been taken out of context and he backed the police to take the “necessary action” where lives were at risk.

Mrs May’s campaign has been hit by a series of setbacks, including a U-turn over social care and her refusal to appear opposite Mr Corbyn in a head-to-head TV debate.

As the United Kingdom election campaign resumed on Monday, Corbyn told a crowd in Carlisle, northern England, that Theresa May had cut police numbers during her time as Home Secretary, and repeated his pledge to recruit 10,000 new police officers, including armed officers.

Mrs May refused to say whether cuts to police numbers should be reversed after the head of the Met Police, Cressida Dick, called for more resources after the London Bridge attack.

“I have been responsible through a number of pieces of legislation to give extra powers to the police”.

Mr Corbyn also denied he had ever opposed the police having a “shoot-to-kill” policy when dealing with terror attacks, pointing out that an internal BBC investigation of an interview in which he discussed the issue in 2015 had found the report to be inaccurate.

Asked by Sky News if he would back calls made by others for May to resign, Corbyn told the program: “Indeed I would”.

After the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months, May said Thursday’s election would go ahead.

The Labour leader accused Mrs May of trying to “protect the public on the cheap” by cutting officers, despite a Police Federation warning over public safety.

With less than 48 hours before polls open for the General Election, Jeremy Corbyn, will be speaking exclusively to The Big Issue about some of the most pressing political issues facing the UK.

May, who won her seat in the midst of the fallout from the Brexit vote past year, rolled the dice on a special June election in the hopes of creating a mandate for the controversial economic referendum.

Government figures show the number of police officers has fallen from 146,030 officers in 2010 to 126,766 in 2016, while the number of armed officers has dropped from 6,976 to 5,639 in the same time.