Jeremy Corbyn calls for Theresa May to resign

While Mr Corbyn said the election on Thursday was “perhaps the best opportunity” to remove the PM from her post, he also backed calls for her to resign, telling ITV: “Indeed I would, because there’s been calls made by a lot of very responsible people on this who are very anxious that she was at the Home Office for all this time, presided over these cuts in police numbers and is now saying that we have a problem – yes, we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers”.

London police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there, the force said.

Armed police reacted swiftly, killing the attackers within eight minutes with 50 shots. What many don’t know, however, is that May also presided over drastic cuts to the United Kingdom police force which led to 20,000 officers losing their jobs. Another 11 people were already in custody.

Corbyn seized on May’s vulnerability over police numbers on Monday, calling on her to resign.

May insisted London police were happy with their resources, while counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and the number of armed officers increased.

Steve Hilton, who left Downing Street in 2012, posted reports relating to an alleged suspect of Saturday’s attack, before adding: “Theresa May responsible for security failures of London Bridge, Manchester, Westminster Bridge”.

“A very high priority for us is to try to understand whether they were working with anybody else”, she told BBC television.

She said that police and intelligence agencies had foiled 18 plots since 2013 – five in the last nine weeks – and that there was a “high volume of people who want to attack us”.

May blamed “evil” Islamist ideology and vowed to crack down on extremist content online, warning that attackers were “copying one another”. And in May, just two weeks prior to the London Bridge attack, a deadly suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester resulted in 22 dead and dozens more injured.

Earlier Monday, May chaired a meeting of Britain’s main national emergency committee, Cobra.

The assailants ran people over on London Bridge before lunging seemingly at random at crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars.

In response to the recent wave of terror attacks Corbyn said: “We are not going to allow them to dictate how we live or how we go about enjoying themselves”.

Questions have also been asked about the drop in the number of armed police officers. Police chief Dick called his actions “heroic”.

Britain was already on high alert following the attack on a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the 22 dead.

Grande gave an emotional performance on Sunday at a benefit gig in the city for the victims of the attack, singing with a choir of local schoolchildren, including some who had been at her show. The terror threat level in the United Kingdom remain at “severe”.

It remains unclear whether Saturday’s attack will have an impact on the election.

