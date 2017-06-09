Jerry Seinfeld explains Kesha hug snub

The National Night of Laughter and Song at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center, as it turns out.

After McFly informs him of who exactly it was, again, not giving the slightest damn, Seinfeld mutters, “I wish her the best”.

NEW YORK (AP)  Jerry Seinfeld has explained that he won’t hug “a total stranger”, days after he denied pop singer Kesha a hug in an exchange that was caught on camera and went viral. And he’s not down with hugging “total strangers” anyway. I have to meet someone, say “Hello”, I got to start somewhere. “I never did that”, Seinfeld said to AJ Calloway and joked that he was dealing with borderline harassment there.

Now, Jerry has told us exactly why he chose not to give her that hug, and a lot of it, comes down to genuinely not knowing who the musician is!

In the now-infamous, painfully awkward moment, Kesha excitedly approaches the former Seinfeld star with her arms outstretched, going in for a hug, as the comedian is in the middle of a red carpet interview.

Kesha eventually did get a consolation hug from fellow musician Ben Folds, however.

She introduced herself by saying, “I’m Kesha“.

The star continued: “I’m sure I would have liked her but I need to know who are you …”

Confirming that they have since spoken about the hug incident, Seinfeld said: “She was very nice about it, we laughed about it“.

‘I don’t who that was, ‘ Seinfeld admitted, before McFly filled him in.

Still, they didn’t have a hug then either.