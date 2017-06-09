Group official Hong Sang-young says North Korea told his organization Monday that it won’t allow the visit because of United Nations sanctions adopted Friday that Seoul has vowed to implement.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Trump administration is aiming for continuity in its policies toward Asia, sticking broadly with the approach its predecessors have taken by emphasizing diplomacy and cooperation with allies.

“We believe in a peaceful resolution of the situation between China and Taiwan”, he said.

The US on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on having freedom of navigation and adhering to the global norms for peace and economic growth, amidst China flexing its muscles in the disputed South China Sea. It came less than a week after the nuclear-armed North test-fired a short-range projectile which fell provocatively close to Japan, its 12th ballistic missile test this year – in defiance of United Nations sanctions warnings and USA threats of possible military action.

The other 13 included senior officials from North Korea’s Workers’ Party and heads of trading firms tasked with securing purchases for Pyongyang’s military programs.

“In the security arena, we have a deep and abiding commitment to reinforcing the rules-based worldwide order, a product of so many nations’ efforts to create stability”, Mattis said in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a major defence summit for countries from the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Allies around the world have been concerned about the commitment of the United States since Trump took office on January 20 because of his “America First” rhetoric and expectations that he would concentrate on a domestic agenda.

He was, however, unrelentingly critical of North Korea, a politically and economically isolated nation whose leaders have long viewed the United States as a military threat, in part because of periodic USA military exercises with South Korea, which the North sees as preparations for attacks aimed at destroying its ruling elite.

More specifically, Mattis sought to ease concerns for allies in the Asia-Pacific, saying the region was a priority and the primary effort was alliance building.

Pyongyang on Monday test-fired another rocket, the latest in a series of launches and atomic tests that have ratcheted up tensions over its quest to develop weapons capable of hitting the United States – something Trump has said “won’t happen”.

Speaking at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Sinagpore, US Defence Secretary General (Retd) James Mattis said while competition between the US and China was bound to occur, the conflict between the world’s two largest economies was not “inevitable”.

Mattis also said “extremist groups” must be defeated not only in Iraq and Syria but also in Southeast Asia.

“We oppose countries militarizing artificial islands and enforcing excessive maritime claims”, Mattis said. The United States has a small number of rotational troops in the country. “We can not and will not accept unilateral, coercive changes to the status quo”.