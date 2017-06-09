Johnson cleared to play for UNC

Johnson received his full release from Pittsburgh and will be eligible to play for North Carolina in the 2017-18 season, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports. Just two days later, Pitt has relented and Johnson has the school he wanted and the immediate playing opportunity he so clearly deserved.

Former Pitt guard Cam Johnson finally is free to go to North Carolina or anywhere else.

Gil Johnson, Cameron’s father who played at Pitt from 1988-90, told the Associated Press on Thursday the last two months have been “frustrating”.

“I talked to Dan Bartholomae (Pitt associate athletic director)”, Gil Johnson said. “So I was prayerful that Pitt would do the right thing and allow him to pursue his dreams”.

Johnson shot 41.7 percent from beyond the arc on almost six attempts per game last season, and his perimeter shooting ability is something that North Carolina can use.

But Johnson said the NCAA notified him last week that the residence requirement doesn’t apply to graduate transfers.

Pitt issued a statement confirming Johnson’s release and wishing him “the very best as he pursues his graduate degree”.

Johnson fought the mandate from Pitt, citing lack of precedent or language in the NCAA’s official rulebook that allowed for any graduate transfer to be held out for a redshirt season after transferring. A 6-8, 210 pound guard, Johnson shot 41.5 percent on 3-point attempts last season and scored a career-high 24 points in an 80-78 loss to Carolina on January 31 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. “Under this interpretation, a graduate student who is not granted a full release from his undergraduate institution is permanently ineligible, unable to receive athletics aid and unable to serve a year of residence”, the university said in a statement.