JR Smith denies he tweeted ‘Cavs in 7,’ Cleveland police dis Warriors

Forgive the Golden State Warriors if they stubbornly focus on winning the National Basketball Association crown instead of the chance they become the first champion with an undefeated playoff charge.

The Warriors lead the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-0 entering game four Friday at Cleveland and have won 15 consecutive playoff games, the longest streak in North American major pro sports history.

“It would be great to own a piece of history”, Warriors guard Klay Thompson said.

But it’s going to take all that and the same stunning level of play they got from James and Irving on Wednesday to get there. Now we can look ahead to Friday, all our focus is on that. The talent gap between the two teams is that great.

The NBA confirmed Thursday there were two missed in the final seconds of the Golden State Warriors’ 118-113 Game 3 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

James, who is also the first vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, also was asked if it were fair that Golden State had the opportunity to sign a star such as Durant.

We all know what happened next. “We’ve got one more to go”. “It’s something we pride ourselves on, just our consistency this post-season and not getting down on ourselves, not feeling ourselves too much when we’ve been winning, but still staying hungry and on course”. J.R. Smith? Tristan Thompson?

“When I look back at it, I was like, “Oh, I didn’t even know this happened”, he said. The 1982-83 Philadelphia 76ers, with Julius Erving and Moses Malone, went 67-15 in the regular season and 12-1 in the playoffs.

Durant, the soon-to-be NBA Finals MVP, was once again the difference, pushing the Warriors one step closer to earning immortality as the only team to finish the postseason with a flawless record.

“Not something I’m thinking about or any of us are thinking about”.

“I even dropped my mouthpiece because I was so uncoordinated in that sense”, Curry said of his odd celebration. You want to take that shot because you believe in yourself and you’ll live with the results.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue stressed anything is possible in a must-win situation.

He’ll have at least one more chance to do that very thing on Friday. For me, when I left here to go to Miami, we had to build something.

The game tips at 6 p.m. on ABC. Golden State’s Stephen Curry considers himself the best, telling Time magazine, “In my mind, yes”. Golden State’s fast-paced, team-first offense is exciting and as more teams try to replicate it, maybe parity will start to creep in. “If we can continue to grow, then it’s really scary”.

It was the game-saving moment for the Warriors, and people on Twitter debated it was a controversial one for the King, whose leg quickly appeared in the midsection of Iguodala during his shot attempt. “But it won’t be easy because closeout games are always the hardest”.

“They keep coming at all times”. No NBA team has ever recovered from a 3-0 hole in the playoffs.

If there is anyone who should be frustrated by that sequence of events, it would be LeBron James. “You don’t want to prolong the series and give a team more and more confidence. It’s a realistic goal and it’s something that you should push for now”. But we’re not satisfied. They look so much like The New World Order to the point where even LeBron James looked wistfully at the team that is about to elbow him, his mates and his adopted city in the throat and evaluated the Warriors not emotionally but clinically and expansively, and even with admiration.

“It’s going to mean a lot”, he said. No I hear you but here’s the thing Rick it’s not like LeBron and again he’s been the de facto general manager this team as well.

When the Warriors inevitably go on a 10-0 run (or more) to grab a lead, how will Cleveland respond?