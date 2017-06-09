Juncker says Europe can no longer ‘outsource’ protection

Europe has to take care of its defense given the shift in U.S. policy, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday, promoting a hefty defense fund announced by Brussels.

“The call I make today is not only in favour of a Europe of defence – it is a call in defence of Europe”, he said.

The European Commission has launched debate on what direction EU defense cooperation should take once Britain leaves in 2019.

President Trump has demanded that Nato’s 22 European Union members hike spending to 2% of gross domestic product on military budgets.

Juncker says the European Union needs to “invest more, and invest in a more efficient way”.

Many defense projects are done on national level with no coordination, he added.

“Our deference to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation can no longer be used as a convenient alibi to argue against greater European efforts”.

European Union states jealously protect their defence contractors, meaning the bloc has developed 178 different weapons systems, compared to 30 in the United States.

“No NATO is not an option for the European Union”.

Jean-Claude Juncker has said that he hopes Britain’s shock general election results will not impact Brexit negotiations. “We’re doing this because we need it, and we want it”.

“There’s one thing that European citizens say clear and loud.

As far as the Commission is concerned we can open negotiations tomorrow morning at half past nine so we are waiting for visitors coming from London”, Juncker told a news conference.