Jury may soon hear from Cosby, even if he doesn’t take stand

Bill Cosby said in a 2005 interview with police that his relationship with the woman accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her was consensual, and that he feared her mother would try to blackmail him.

Cosby’s lawyers, according to the prosecution’s filing, had argued that by not revealing to Cosby that she was gay, Constand was guilty of “conceal [ment] and deceit”. She testified she was unable to fight him off. Cosby maintains the sexual contact was consensual.

“I never meant to have sexual intercourse, like naked bodies, with Andrea”, he said, according to his statement.

“We are fully clothed”. Previous attempts at intimacy were rebuffed, Constand said. The judge denied the motion on Tuesday, and Constand’s sexuality has not been directly addressed during the first four days of the trial. And even though, he said, they didn’t have sexual intercourse, they somehow still exchanged “some sexual feelings”. She has said she felt compelled to do so because she was director of women’s basketball operations at Temple University and he was a powerful trustee there.

As it did during Wednesday’s cross-examination of Constand, the defense took the position that Constand’s inability to recall the precise date of the alleged assault at the time she made the report should cast suspicion on the rest of her story. “She’s always said it was digital penetration”, Constand lawyer Dolores Troiani told The Associated Press when Constand finished her testimony Wednesday afternoon.

“Looking back on it, I realize that words and actions can be misinterpreted by another person”, he said. After taking the pills, her legs became “rubbery”. The 79-year-old comedian has claimed he didn’t know that until police investigating her complaint informed him.

Early the next morning, according to the Cosby deposition, he gave Constand a blueberry muffin and made her a cup of tea before she left for her apartment.

“She could go to school”, he said.

Also Thursday, a detective testified that Bruce Castor, the district attorney who decided more than a decade ago not to bring charges against Cosby, shut the investigation down in 2005 while police were still working the case.

The earlier relationship was uncovered by Montgomery County detectives as part of their 2005 investigation of Constand’s sexual assault claims, the records show.

“We had been discussing investigative leads and where they were going”, Cheltenham police Sgt. Richard Schaffer, a witness for the prosecution, said on Day 4 of Cosby’s trial.

It was new set of prosecutors that brought charges against Cosby in 2015. Cosby maintains their sexual encounter was consensual.

In his testimony, he said he gave Constand three half-tablets of the cold and allergy medicine Benadryl before the “petting” began.

The two had similar encounters previously, Cosby allegedly told police.

Constand, 44, told jurors this week that she had no romantic intentions toward Cosby and had to fend off repeated advances from him.

O’Neill also blocked defense lawyers from mentioning Constand’s on-again, off-again relationship with a woman around the same time. “And then I stopped, and I went up to bed”. The next sections were all Cosby answering questions about how he recalled some of Constand’s visits there.

Temple didn’t respond to a request for comment. Phone records presented also showed Constand called the team’s coach between calls to Cosby. On Wednesday, a taped phone conversation between Constand’s mother and Cosby was played for the courtroom.

“Defendant puts a new twist on an old argument: that because Ms. Constand did not reveal this most personal detail about her life she must have been asking for defendant to drug and sexually assault her”. But Constand perhaps blunted the attack by saying she got confused and initially thought the episode happened in March 2004.

The defense attorney further grilled Schaffer on phone records, pointing out that some calls from Constand to Cosby appear unprovoked by any voicemail message, including several calls on Valentine’s Day 2004.

Schaffer later pointed out during additional questioning from Ryan that Constand made a number of phone calls on February 14, 2004, and not just to Cosby.