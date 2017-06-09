Justice Dept.: Sessions recused from probe due to campaign

With the eyes of the world upon him, the former top investigator was a paragon of self-control from the moment he walked into the hearing room on Thursday morning.

His face was frozen in a neutral, impenetrable gaze as he swore to tell the truth, then sat ramrod straight for almost three hours of riveting testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey was an island, alone at the witness table, grilled by 17 senators including some who no doubt see their careers rising or falling on the fate of the investigation into Russian election meddling, and possible collusion with Trump associates.

During the Watergate scandal there was remarkable testimony from former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean, who outlined the president’s participation in the cover-up of a litany of offenses that led to his ouster. Comey’s disclosure that the person who leaked his memos of meeting with Trump was a Columbia Law School professor led to a stampede on the school’s website, causing it to crash.

Comey confirmed that when Michael Flynn was sacked as national security adviser on February 13, the retired lieutenant general was under criminal investigation for statements in connection with Russian contacts and for the contacts themselves.

In a written statement, Comey described his mounting discomfort in the weeks leading up to his dismissal as Trump pulled him aside in person and phoned to press him on the probe into his campaign associates and possible collusion with Russian Federation.

Comey testified that after Trump tweeted a threat that he had tapes of their conversations, Comey asked a friend to leak one of his unclassified memos to the press in hopes it would trigger the appointment of a special counsel.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief also said the president asked him to drop the “Russia-Gate” probe into former national security adviser Mike Flynn, but Mr Kasowitz said he “never, in form or substance, directed or suggested Mr Comey stop investigating anyone”.

In that testimony, Comey said that Trump demanded his “loyalty” and directly pushed him to “lift the cloud” of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not a target of the FBI probe into his campaign’s Russian Federation ties.

If prosecutors want the building blocks for a claim that President Donald Trump interfered with a federal investigation, legal experts say fired FBI Director James Comey has handed those over by recounting details of interactions that could show the president meant to obstruct justice.

Comey “put a dagger, if you will, right near the heart of Sessions”, Rather said.

Democrats are intent on determining whether Trump’s actions amounted to obstruction of justice, while Republicans zeroed in on Comey’s admission he assured the president he was not personally an FBI investigation target. President this is wrong. “I can definitely say the president is not a liar and frankly am insulted by that question”, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

“It’s a great question”, Comey replied. “Maybe if I were stronger I would have”.

Also in his testimony, Comey revealed that he’d orchestrated the public release of information about his private conversations with the president in an effort to further the investigation. “I was so stunned by the conversation I just took it in”. “We had an investigation open at the time so that gave me a queasy feeling”.

Comey’s statement resonated Thursday on Capitol Hill. “That’s about as unfake as you can possibly get and is very, very serious”.

“Reasonable people are seeing that this has just been one big witch hunt”.