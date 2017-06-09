Kansas GOP to DC GOP: trickle down ain’t coming

The tax bill also extends the sales tax revenue bond program, known as STAR bonds, by moving the sunset date to July 2020.

Back in 2012, Republican Gov. Sam Brownback spearheaded a massive cut to the state’s business and income taxes. Now, lawmakers seem to have conceded that the experiment failed. Not only have Kansas’ job growth and economic growth rates lagged behind neighboring states, but the state’s budget is in shambles, and Kansas’ debt rating has been downgraded multiple times.

Now Kansas can finally start digging out from the disastrous GOP trickle-down experiment that tanked its economy. The increases are expected to generate more than $1.2 billion for the state over the next two years. It also eliminated the LLC tax exemption for some 330,000 businesses, which the National Federation of Independent Businesses says will put many small businesses in a “tough spot”.

Brownback initially refused to sign the legislature’s bill, which died at the governor’s desk.

The cuts aimed to boost small business growth, but ended up cutting Kansas’ income tax revenue by almost a quarter for 2014. If they get those numbers, they get the override.

Brownback, one of the nation’s least popular governors, promised at the time that his “experiment” would act “like a shot of adrenaline into the heart of the Kansas economy“. “They’re vowing to run aggressive campaigns next year against the folks Save Kansas championed so they can bring more legislators to Topeka who don’t believe in investments in education, public safety, infrastructure, and health care”. But on top of that, the tax cuts need to be big on the individual level to have any real effect. “The budget that he proposed required securitization of the tobacco funds, not making our KPERS contributions and many other bad ideas”, Schmidt said. They make a budget and stick to it.

“Yeah, if it doesn’t happen we are going to be here a lot longer trying to go back to square one to get something that would get two-thirds of the House and Senate, because so far the governor has not provided any help”, said Representative Tom Sawyer (D) of Wichita. Brownback narrowly escaped an override of his veto of a tax increase in February. But his proposals wouldn’t have raised enough money to cover the spending increases for schools contemplated by lawmakers. But while the tax cuts did provide some relief to the working class, they were still tilted toward higher earners and business owners, who have less propensity to spend.

“Respect to me does not mean blind agreement”, Longbine said. “I’ve made many, many bad decisions in my business career, as many bad as good, but I’ve always backed up and mopped up my mess”. The “family budget” metaphor doesn’t apply at all to the federal budget.

The Save Kansas Coalition, which is comprised of former Kansas Governors Sebelius, Hayden, Graves and Carlin, says the state is on the road to recovery. The state government’s contribution to aggregate demand went down.

Burdett Loomis, a professor of political science at the University of Kansas, said Kansas’s tradition of moderate governance and history of moderate Republicans sets the state apart from many of its other deep red counterparts.

“They continue to want more and more”, he said. State tax collections dropped more than $700 million in the first year of the new scheme, according to the liberal-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.