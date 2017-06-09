Kathy Griffin fired from CNN NYE coverage

“My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this”, he said on Twitter.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted by Shields, Griffin asserted to the camera that she and Shields were “not afraid to do images that make noise”.

“I’m a comic. I move the line and then I cross it. It wasn’t amusing. I get it”, she said, adding that she was seeking to have the images taken down from social media.

Admitting the images were “too disturbing”, Griffin said she asked Shields to take down the photo. I will continue. I ask your forgiveness.

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. Among the critics was Chelsea Clinton, who described the images as “vile and wrong”.

“It is never amusing to joke about killing a president”, she wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday night, a CNN spokesperson called the photos “disgusting and offensive“.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program”, the cable news network tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Griffin’s annual partner for those Times Square telecasts, CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper, weighed in with his own reprimand: “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in”, he tweeted. However, because Griffin’s image did not directly advocate for Trump’s death or encourage anyone to commit violence against him, it counts as protected free speech according to Stanford University Law Professor Nathaniel Persily.

“OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever!”

In addition to her losing the CNN job, a New Mexico casino said it was canceling a July live engagement, and she has lost a commercial endorsement she landed just weeks ago. “I’m merely mocking the mocker in chief”, Griffin tweeted later.

“In a unusual way Griffin’s shameful stunt might have given Americans their greatest moment of unity since Trump’s unexpected election”, wrote USA Today.

The provocative funnywoman found herself under fire on Twitter on Tuesday (30May17) after sharing gory images from a shoot with shock-photographer Tyler Shields, who staged a faux beheading of the controversial leader.

The Secret Service also said it would look into the incident, tweeting that threats against protectees “receive the highest priority of all of our investigations”. In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin. Bobby Edwards, CEO of Squatty Potty, called the tweets disturbing and said they contradicted the values of the company.